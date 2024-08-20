The Dallas Wings and New York Liberty will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. Satou Sabally and Jaelyn Brown returned from their previous injuries in the first game after the Olympic break on Friday, but will Maddy Siegrist return on Tuesday?

Siegrist has been trending in a promising direction. The Wings forward, who has been out since June with a finger injury, was originally expected to return on Tuesday.

The 6-20 Wings could certainly use Siegrist against the 23-4 New New York Liberty. Dallas is finally returning to full health and they may be able to make a postseason push down the stretch. Upsetting star-studded teams like the Liberty will help matters without question.

So is Maddy Siegrist playing tonight vs. the Liberty?

Wings' Maddy Siegrist injury status vs. Liberty

Siegrist is currently listed as probable. It seems that barring a setback Siegrist will join the rotation once again on Tuesday. So what does Siegrist expect from a playing time standpoint upon her initial return.

“I hope not,” Siegrist told ClutchPoints after practice on August 12 of potentially being limited once she returns. “But, you know, that's not really up to me. I think realistically it will probably be… easing back into it. But I'm just so excited to be out there.”

Siegrist was having a breakout season before suffering a finger injury in mid-June. However, she can still finish the '24 campaign strong with around a month remaining in the regular season.

“Just continue to do the best I can to impact the game,” Siegrist said of her goals for the rest of the season. “Whether that's… whatever Coach needs me to do. If it's coming off the bench then be a spark, try to get those extra possessions. Those hustle plays, you can get three or four or five extra baskets a game just playing a little bit harder.”

So when it comes to the question of if Maddy Siegrist is playing tonight against the Liberty, the answer is probably.