The Dallas Wings were defeated 94-74 by the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. With Sabrina Ionescu out for New York, Breanna Stewart stepped up and led the Liberty with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Satou Sabally, meanwhile, led the Wings with 24 points in the game.

Sabally has played well in her first two games of the 2024 WNBA season. She missed the first half of the 2024 campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery but ultimately played for Team Germany at the Olympics. Sabally then made her 2024 WNBA season debut on Friday against the Connecticut Sun.

“It's 100 percent,” Sabally said of her confidence level following her first two games of the '24 regular season. “I feel like I always believe in my ability. I've had some games… from the Olympics. Coming from that… I'm just excited to play again. This was a really hard time for me. I'm just happy to play. I don't even pay too much attention to that. I just want to go out there with my team and win.”

The Wings are 0-2 to begin the second half. They have battled two of the best teams in the league in the Sun and Liberty, though. Dallas has displayed signs of improvement, something that is surely a direct result of the returns of Sabally, Jaelyn Brown and Maddy Siegrist.

Satou Sabally playing at high level despite Wings' struggles

Sabally scored 20 points against the Sun before dropping 24 against the Liberty on Tuesday. It is clear that she is still one of the best players in the WNBA despite missing a significant amount of time.

Tuesday's game was quite encouraging overall for the Wings. The final score was far from ideal, but Dallas challenged New York throughout the first three quarters of the contest.

Another element of the game worth mentioning is that Maddy Siegrist, as mentioned earlier, made her return on Tuesday. Sabally and Brown made their returns from injury on Friday, but Siegrist was held out of the affair. Siegrist's return on Tuesday saw her finish with six points on 1-3 shooting from the field. She added four points from the free throw line as well.

Again, the Wings are 0-2 to begin the second half. Their chances of reaching the postseason are fairly slim. The playoffs are not out of the question, however. And with a healthy roster, Dallas should not be counted out.