The 2024 WNBA season did not go to plan for Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings. Sabally missed the entire first half of the regular season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The Wings, meanwhile, finished with the second worst record in the league with a mark of 9-31. Sabally recently addressed the '24 campaign via a message on Instagram.

“My goals for this year changed with my doctors telling me I’d need surgery in February after qualifying for the Olympics,” Sabally wrote. “I was in shock but it really kept me going to have such a big goal in mind. There was no real time to feel bad about my situation, I had to heal and get ready. With Grace and Gratitude, I’ve dug deep into myself and did what I do best.

“Right after that, I finished the second half of the WNBA season and welcome the break, but also feel like I just got started 😭✌🏾

Losing will teach you more about yourself and where you want to be at in life. Your priorities, emotions, real friends and real support. So goodbye for now, next year will be a movie, and before that, see you at Unrivaled 🏀

Godspeed.”

Satou Sabally ended 2024 season strong

Sabally's shoulder still bothered her at times after returning for the second half of the season. The 26-year-old still finished the season strong, though.

Sabally averaged 17.9 points per game on 42.6 percent field goal and 45.2 percent three-point shooting across 15 contests played in 2024. She also averaged 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per outing.

Sabally is one of the best players in the WNBA. She is set to enter free agency. The Wings are surely hoping to re-sign her, but there will be plenty of competition for Sabally.

Teams understand that Sabally can completely change the dynamic of the roster. She is a versatile forward who can bring the ball up the floor and make plays for others. Sabally is also more than capable of creating shots for herself.

Satou Sabally's message indicates that she may end up having a big 2025 season.