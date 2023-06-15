The Dallas Wings suffered their first loss at home this season, 79-61, on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Sparks. After winning two consecutive games, the Wings have now lost two games in a row. They've been an average team so far this season as they navigate a new head coach in Latricia Trammell and some key absences on the roster due to injury and other commitments. While much of their fanfare has surrounded budding star Arike Ogunbowale, they have another rising star in Satou Sabally. Despite the loss to the Sparks, Satou Sabally set a Wings franchise record for most consecutive double-doubles at seven as per ESPN.

Satou Sabally has been in her bag for the @DallasWings 🎒 pic.twitter.com/U2ed3HBMbb — espnW (@espnW) June 14, 2023

Satou Sabally is in her fourth season with the Wings after being drafted by the franchise with the No.2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. A one-time All-Star, she is on pace to be named to her second selection this year. Fresh off winning the WNBA's Player of the Week Award for the first time in her career, Sabally finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds against the Sparks.

This season Sabally has been averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game, almost double her points per game average from the past two seasons. She's also averaging a career-best 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her field goal percentage and free-throw percentage are both career-highs and her three-point percentage is just six-tenths shy of matching her career-high. Her continued development is certainly going to be something to pay attention to this season.