The Denver Broncos are now 0-2 after they suffered an extremely frustrating loss to the Washington Commanders in their Week 2 action. The win was firmly in the Broncos' grasp for the first half of the game, but virtually everything fell apart after halftime, and the Broncos ended up losing 35-33. While there are mostly negatives to review from the game, there are also a few positives. With that being said, let's discuss some Broncos winners and losers from their Week 2 loss.

Broncos Winners

QB Russell Wilson (in the first half)

The Broncos' offense came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. Thanks to the arm of Russell Wilson, the Broncos galloped out to a 21-14 lead before halftime.

Believe it or not, Denver only punted once in the first half. That sentence alone seems foreign to Broncos fans, as most fans have been accustomed to frequently stalling drives. The Broncos were able to score after 61, 75, and 90-yard drives. Outside of a fumble towards the end of the second quarter, Wilson was very efficient, completing six of his eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Marvin Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr., the Broncos' first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, was the team's most electric player against the Commanders. Mims hauled in the first touchdown of his young NFL career on a 60-yard bomb from Wilson. The touchdown seemed way too easy, as Mims showcased his blazing speed and effectively left the Commanders defenders in the dust.

The perfect moon ball from Russ! He finds the rookie Marvin Mims for a TD.

When lined up as a receiver, Mims had two receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. When lined up as a punt and kick returner, Mims broke off a 45-yard return. In just the first half of the game, Mims racked up 166 all-purpose yards.

Mims' first explosive touchdown again seemed a bit foreign, as the Broncos' offense has been anything but explosive for consecutive seasons now. Head coach Sean Payton did vow to work more explosive plays into the offense, and with Mims' speed and talent, he'll hopefully be involved in many more in the future.

Broncos Losers

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph

Another loss, another week with Vance Joseph's defense being one of the Broncos' biggest problems.

Joseph's defense looked uninspired and unprepared against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. For at least one half against the Commanders, Joseph's defense looked like it finally shook off the early-season rust. After halftime, though, the defense had a total meltdown and allowed the Commanders to come storming back into the game. Washington was able to march up and down the field with ease, and the Broncos defense always looked to be one or two steps behind. Joseph's unit was carved up by second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who was only making the third start of his career.

And to make matters worse, Cornerback Damarri Mathis is continuing to struggle and often looks very lost in coverage. Despite this, Joseph has still called plays that puts Mathis on the offense's best wide receiver.

Vance Joseph wasn't it the first time, and he certainly isn't it now. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 17, 2023

Allowing a complete defensive collapse of this magnitude is unacceptable, and honestly should be grounds for firing. This is Joseph's second go-around with the Broncos as a coach, and it's already showing that things have clearly not changed, as his defensive scheme is severely handicapping Denver.

QB Russell Wilson (in the second half) and the entire Broncos offense

Not exactly sure what happened at halftime, because not only did the Broncos' defense meltdown, but the offense did as well. Drives were stalling left and right, and the Broncos became allergic to the endzone. Denver's second half drives led to two punts, two field goals, one interception, and one Hail Mary touchdown. While these drives stalled, the Commanders came storming back and eventually took the lead. Virtually all hope was lost when the Commanders scored their final touchdown to widen their lead. The Broncos last glimmer of hope fell on a Hail Mary play, which they miraculously scored on. But thanks to a missed pass interference call, their two-point conversion to tie the game was unsuccessful.

Aside from the Broncos almost making a miraculous comeback, their offensive collapse in the second half was part of their undoing. Had Denver been able to continue scoring, they easily could have kept the momentum out of the Commanders' hands and gone on to win this game.