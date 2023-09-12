The 2023 NFL season started with a lot of excitement, and the first week had some unexpected twists and turns. From great plays to not-so-great moments, NFL Week 1 gave us a glimpse of what's to come. In this article, we'll talk about the big winners and the not-so-lucky losers of Week 1. Let's dive into the action!

Winners:

Tua Tagovailoa had a great game against the Chargers, reminding fans of his potential and giving hope for the Dolphins' season. He threw for over 4060 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his accuracy on downfield shots to Tyreek Hill and his short-area touch to outgun Justin Herbert. This performance was a reminder of his early 2022 form and a promising sign for the Dolphins' future.

Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

Brock Purdy had an impressive Week 1 for the 49ers, leading his team to a dominant victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his accuracy and poise in the pocket. While some were concerned about his small sample size as the 49ers' starting QB, Purdy picked apart the supposedly stingy Steelers defense in his first game of the 2023 season.

Dallas Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys' defense was dominant in their win over the New York Giants, holding them scoreless. Led by linebacker Micah Parsons, the defense was a force to be reckoned with, with special teams also shining in the 40-0 victory. DaRon Bland also deserves recognition for his six picks in 18 games with the Cowboys.

Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

Jordan Love started the post-Aaron-Rodgers era in a very strong way. In his first game as the Packers' full-time starting quarterback, Love threw three touchdowns and no interceptions in a victory over the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 1. This was a notable performance, as it came against Justin Fields, a more experienced young QB whose athleticism failed to register passing consistency. Love's smooth execution and off-script mobility suggest that the Lambeau faithful are in good hands yet again.

Solid Rookies

Despite their teams' losses, three first-round rookies showed promise in their NFL Week 1 games. The Colts' Anthony Richardson flashed his big-play ability with two scores against the Jaguars, while Bijan Robinson was busy in Atlanta's win over the Panthers. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter also had a strong performance against Mac Jones and the Patriots, getting after the rookie QB aplenty to help Philly hang on for a close win.

Losers:

New York Giants

The Giants struggled in their loss to the Cowboys, failing to get anything going on offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, and the team only managed to score 0 points. This year had the potential for both New Jersey teams to make an impact, but the G-Men must quickly secure additional support if they intend to compete effectively in the NFC East.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had a rough start to the season, losing to the 49ers in a 30-7 rout. Quarterback Kenny Pickett struggled to find a rhythm against 49ers' defense, throwing a couple of interceptions and completing only 5.0 yards per attempt. The running game was also ineffective, with Najee Harris only managing one 31-yard performance. The Steelers' defense, led by TJ Watt, was overshadowed by an overmatched corner group. While it's an out-of-conference loss to a strong opponent, the Steelers need to improve quickly with a tough game against the Cleveland Browns coming up.

Cincinnati Bengals Offense

Speaking of the Browns, they made quick work of a heralded Bengals squad. Cincy's offense struggled in their loss to Cleveland. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a career-worst performance. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins failed to make an impact. Burrow was held to just 82 passing yards, while Chase only managed 39 receiving yards. Higgins was also shut out on the box scores. However, there may be some reasons for optimism. These included the weather and Burrow's limited preseason and reps due to his calf injury. The Bengals will need to make changes up front if they hope to rebound in their upcoming game against the Ravens.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals struggled without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, losing to the Commanders despite holding the lead for three quarters. Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs was unable to lead the team to victory, and no receiver had more than 33 yards while no rusher gained more than 62 yards. It was a disappointing game for the Cardinals, who will need to regroup quickly.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury in his first game with the New York Jets and was carted off the field after the very first drive. X-rays were negative, but he was later downgraded to out for the game. The injury occurred after a sack by Leonard Floyd, and while Rodgers initially appeared to be okay, he went back down to the turf and was helped off the field. It's unclear how long he will be out.

Looking Ahead

NFL Week 1 gave us a taste of the action to come. Some teams and players shone brightly, while others faced challenges. As the season progresses, we'll see who continues to excel and who faces more obstacles. Football fans can't wait to see what happens next!