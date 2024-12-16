After another season of uninspiring quarterback play, Wisconsin could begin 2025 with an incoming transfer under center for the third straight year. Head coach Luke Fickell landed another signal-caller from the transfer portal with former San Diego State quarterback Danny O'Neil expected to commit to Wisconsin, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

O'Neil started all but one game for the Aztecs in 2024, giving him three additional years of eligibility. As a freshman, he threw for 2,181 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions while leading San Diego State to a 3-10 record.

O'Neil is just a handful of months removed from being a three-star recruit out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. While not considered one of the top incoming quarterbacks, he received offers from Colorado, Illinois, Houston, Kentucky and other Power Five schools before committing to San Diego State. He was also recruited by Wisconsin but did not receive an official offer from the Badgers.

While his record as a starter was undesirable, O'Neil received a handful of votes for the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award. The award ultimately went to UNLV kicker Caden Chittenden, who also received a first-team All-Mountain West recognition.

Wisconsin set for offseason quarterback battle in 2025

Once he lands in Madison, O'Neil will need to engage in what will likely be a competitive quarterback battle. Wisconsin will lose fifth-year senior Tyler Van Dyke, who transferred to the Badgers from Miami in the previous offseason. However, sophomore Braedyn Locke, who started most of the games in 2024, will suitably lead the offseason battle with O'Neil, along with incoming four-star freshman Carter Smith.

Van Dyke was expected to be the Badgers' quarterback in 2024, replacing the production of departing sixth-year Tanner Mordecai. He lasted just two full games before suffering a torn ACL against Alabama, unfortunately ending his season. While he has received a medical waiver, he subsequently announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

In the ensuing games with Locke commanding the huddle, Wisconsin went just 3-7 to end the year at 5-7 and miss a bowl game for the first time in Fickell's tenure. Locke threw for just 13 touchdowns on the year and had 10 interceptions, giving no certainty that he will return as the starter in 2025.

If Wisconsin begins the year with a quarterback other than Locke, Fickell would be going with a fourth different starter in as many years of his reign. Although primarily a defensive coach, Fickell received praise for his work with former third-round pick Desmond Ridder at Cincinnati. Through three years in Madison, he has not had the same success at the position.