The Wisconsin football team is currently grinding through the final two games of the season in ana attempt to reach a bowl game. After a heartbreaking loss to Oregon on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin is now 5-5 and needs one win in the final two weeks to qualify for the postseason.

Of course, while teams strive for all kinds of goals late in the season, some players are looking ahead to the future. Wisconsin quarterback Cole LaCrue is one of those players who is expected to enter the transfer portal and find a new home for next season, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Cole LaCrue is expected to enter the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Nakos reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The former three-star recruit will enter the portal with four years of eligibility remaining.”

Lacrue committed to Wisconsin as a three-star quarterback in the class of 2023. He chose the Badgers over offers from Colorado, Tulane and Central Michigan.

LaCrue hasn't played this season even after the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Backup Braedyn Locke has gotten all of the action under center since Van Dyke went down. LaCrue is now searching for a new home with four years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin seeking win in big game vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin needs just one more win to become bowl eligible, and it will take on fellow 5-5 Big Ten foe Nebraska on Saturday in a game that will send one team to the postseason and will push one team's season to the brink.

Nebraska has lost four games in a row and is trending significantly downward. Those losses include a blowout loss against Indiana and a terrible loss against UCLA in Lincoln. Now, the pressure is on Matt Rhule and company to pick up that sixth win and reach a bowl game.

On the other side, Wisconsin has lost three in a row of its own, but the vibes aren't nearly as bad as they are in Lincoln. The Badgers are coming off of a hard-fought loss against No. 1 Oregon in Madison where they led by a touchdown entering the fourth quarter. The Ducks eventually came back and won on the back of their stifling defense, but Saturday was a performance that Wisconsin can build on.

The Badgers' defense should be feeling especially confident after holding one of the best offenses in the country to just 16 points. It will be tougher to replicate that kind of performance on the road, but if Wisconsin is able to put forth a similar performance on Saturday, they should have a ton of success against a Nebraska offense that has been seriously struggling lately.

The Cornhuskers recently made a change at offensive coordinator, bringing in longtime play caller Dana Holgorsen to call the offense. That unit was up and down in Holgorsen's first game against USC, and they will be looking for a big day against the Wisconsin defense on Saturday.