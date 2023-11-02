A Big Ten showdown takes place on Saturday. We continue with our college football odds series with our Wisconsin-Indiana prediction and pick.

Although they entered last week's game as a 14.5-point underdog, a lot of people picked the Wisconsin Badgers to not only cover against Ohio State but to beat them. In the Halloweekend game at Camp Randall, Wisconsin, gave Ohio State all it could handle. They were even able to tie the game 10-10 in the third quarter. But, they could not compete with them for long as the Buckeyes scored 14 unanswered points and won 24-10. Even though it is still a loss on paper, the Badgers' ability to cover this game and compete with the now #1 team in the nation shows the potential this team has. Wisconsin aims to get back on track on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers, who remain winless in conference play.

Similarly to Wisconsin, the Indiana Hoosiers may have lost in week nine, but they gave their opponent all they had. Indiana entered the road game at Penn State as a massive 31-point underdog. However, they did not let that slow them down, as they were off to the races from the first quarter. In the first half, they had two passing touchdowns of 69 or more yards and limited the Nittany Lions to only 17 points. They were even able to start the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to tie the game up with 2:58 remaining. Indiana did lose the game, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for them to use as momentum heading into this Big Ten battle against Wisconsin.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wisconsin-Indiana Odds

Wisconsin: -9.5 (-110)

Indiana: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-106)

Under: 45.5 (-114)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana Week 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread

The Wisconsin Badgers have made a name for themselves over the past few decades due to their prolific run game. This year is no exception. Following in the footsteps of Jonathan Taylor, Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon, and many more, Braelon Allen is another dominant Wisconsin back. In his third season as starting running back, he continues to rack up the accolades. This year, he leads the Big Ten in rushing yards with 754 on 5.8 yards per carry. He has also added eight rushing touchdowns, tied for the 24th most in the nation. Now, he is matched against a Hoosiers team, allowing the most rushing yards per game in the Big Ten at 169.1. Allen couldn't be more excited for this game. The Badgers have had to lean on their ground game all season so far and look for them to do it again this week, with much success.

With a 2-6 record overall and a 0-5 mark in conference play, not much has gone right for the Indiana Hoosiers this season. The biggest problem that led to this record has been turnover troubles. The Hoosiers have a turnover ratio of -5 and are coming from a game where they had one interception and three fumbles. These issues play right into the hands of this scrappy Wisconsin defense. Led by the Big Ten leader in interceptions, Ricardo Hallman, the Badgers aim to take advantage of the Hoosiers' passing attack. Indiana has seen their two quarterbacks throw for a combined six interceptions through eight games, which is not what you want going up against this secondary.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

Ever since starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai went down, the Wisconsin pass game has been pretty pedestrian. Replacement Braedyn Locke has gone 1-2 in his time as a full-time starter and has failed to throw for more than 240 yards. In addition, he has not had a game where he has completed more than 51.2% of his passes. Consistency has been an issue for the freshman. Indiana's game plan going into this game has to be to play the run and make Locke beat them. With the seventh-best pass defense in the Big Ten regarding passing yards allowed per game, the Hoosiers appear ready to shut down Locke.

Based on this team's game control and time of possession this season, one would assume that the Hoosiers are one of the better teams in the Big Ten. They can control the game's tempo and dictate pace better than most teams in this conference. Indiana has had a longer time of possession than their opponents in three games and has had the ball for 24 minutes or more in seven of their eight games. If Indiana can control the game from the jump, Wisconsin is a team that does not appear capable of coming back from steep deficits.

Final Wisconsin-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Big Ten conference games are arguably the toughest matchups to pick because of their unpredictability. Wisconsin enters this game with serious quarterback questions since Mordecai has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken hand. Braedyn Locke has played well since he took over, but the freshman will be in for a true road test, especially with this Indiana team coming off of their best performance of the season on the road at Penn State.

While 9.5 is a steep line for a team playing their freshman backup quarterback, I will be laying the points with the Badgers in this one. The Wisconsin defense is too much for Indiana to work around, and Braelon Allen is in line for a big game against a run defense that allowed two players to rush for 50+ yards on them a week ago. Give me the Badgers -9.5 on the road.

Final Wisconsin-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin Badgers -9.5 (-110)