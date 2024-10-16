ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big Ten conference battle as Wisconsin faces Northwestern. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wisconsin-Northwestern prediction and pick.

Wisconsin enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened up with back-to-back wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota. They would then fall in two straight, falling to Alabama and USC. Still, Wisconsin would rebound. They dominated Purdue, winning 52-6, and then would dominate Rutgers, winning 42-7.

Meanwhile, Northwestern is 3-3 on the year. They opened up with a win over Miami (OH) before losing by six to Duke. They would then beat Eastern Illinois, before losing in back-to-back weeks to Washington and Indiana. Last time out, they were great on offense. Northwestern put up 17 points in the first half and then would add 20 more in the fourth quarter to win 37-10 over Maryland.

Here are the Wisconsin-Northwestern College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wisconsin-Northwestern Odds

Wisconsin: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -285

Northwestern: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Tyler Van Dyke out for the year, Braedyn Locke will be in at quarterback. He has completed 66 of 111 passes this year for 904 yards. He has six touchdown passes while being intercepted four times. The top target in the Wisconsin passing game has been Will Pauling. Pauling has 25 receptions on the year for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Vinny Anthony II has been solid this year. He has 11 receptions for 287 yards and two scores this year. Finally, Trech Kekahuna has 14 receptions for 215 yards and two scores.

In the running game, Tawee Walker leads the way. He has run 81 times this year for 439 yards and nine touchdowns. Cade Yacamelli has also been solid this year. He has run 30 times for 264 yards and a score. Finally, Chez Mellusi has run 56 times for 232 yards and three scores.

Wisconsin is 37th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 25th in opponent yards per game. They are 62nd against the rush while sitting 22nd against the pass. Jaheim Thomas has led the way. He leads the team with 36 tackles while having a sack. Further, Hunter Wohler is second on the team in tackles while having five pass breakups. Finally, Preston Zachman has a pass breakup and two interceptions this year. Wisconsin is 39th in takeaways per game this year with 1.6 takeaways per game.

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Lausch has led the way for Northwestern this year. Lausch has completed 61 of 114 passes for 726 yards since taking over as the starting quarterback. He has four touchdown passes and two interceptions on the year. Lausch has also been sacked seven times this year. Lausch has also run well this year. He has 37 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The top target this year has been AJ Henning. He has 34 receptions on the year for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bryze Kirtz has been solid this year. He has 25 receptions on the year for 391 yards but has not scored. Finally, tight end Thomas Gordon has ten receptions for 106 yards this year. In the running game, Cam Porter has led the way. He has 59 carries for 272 yards and five touchdowns on the year. Further, Joseph Himon III has 28 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern is 37th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 62nd in opponent yards per game. Northwestern is also 13th against the rush while sitting 116th against the pass. Xander Mueller has led the way this year. He leads the team with 41 tackles on the year while having a sack, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Mac Uihlein has been solid this year. He has two sacks and a pass defended. In the secondary, Theran Johnson has led the way. He has broken up nine passes this year while also having an interception. Northwestern is 22nd in the nation in takeaways per game this year, having 1.8 takeaways this year.

Final Wisconsin-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin has improved as of late. They are 2-4 against the spread but covered in each of the last two. Furthermore, as the offense has improved, the over is hitting more often as well. The over has hit in each of the last four Wisconsin games. Northwestern is also 2-4 against the spread this year but did cover last time out. Still, the Northwestern offense has improved with their quarterback change, and the over has hit in each of the last two, and is 3-3 overall. Northwestern has struggled on pass defense this year, while Wisconsin has been solid overall passing the ball, improving with Locke in at quarterback. The total in this game is just too low. Take the over.

Final Wisconsin-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Over 41.5 (-105)