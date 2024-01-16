Don't look now, but the Wisconsin Badgers and Penn State Nittany Lions will be squaring off for some Big Ten play before you know it! Join us for our College Basketball odds series where our Wisconsin-Penn State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Don't look now, but the Wisconsin Badgers and Penn State Nittany Lions will be squaring off for some Big Ten play before you know it! Join us for our College Basketball odds series where our Wisconsin-Penn State prediction and pick will be revealed.

The eleventh-ranked Wisconsin Badgers enter play on an absolute tear after being winners in six straight games and currently appear to be unstoppable. Not only are the Badgers knocking on the door of college basketball's top-ten ranking, but they are also 13-3 overall and haven't lost since a Dec. 9th matchup against Arizona.

Meanwhile, things couldn't be more opposite for the Penn State Nittany Lions. For the time being, Penn State holds an 8-9 record and look to be going nowhere fast. The last time out, it was the Nittany Lions that got thrashed by top-ranked Purdue in a 95-78 loss. With the recent defeat, Penn State has now lost three of four games. Will a turnaround be in store before it is far too late?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Penn State Odds

Wisconsin: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -245

Penn State: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread

Returning for his ninth season, head coach Greg Gard is looking to bounce back from a year ago when the team of a rather lackluster 20-15 overall record which also saw the team go only 9-11 in Big Ten play. So far, the turnaround has been magnificent to say the least. With each passing game, the Badgers continue to make the case that they have what it takes to be the most dangerous team in the conference.

Nevertheless, the most daunting aspect of the college basketball game is the utmost difficulty to come out victorious on the road. Indeed, there may not be any other sport in North America that is as challenging as winning as visitors in college basketball. From the very start to the very finish, Wisconsin will need to bring an added focus, intensity, and execution to the hardwood. Alas, even the slightest of hiccups could be all she wrote.

In order to avoid the massive letdown, look for the Badgers to come out with an emphasis on making life harsh for the Nittany Lions offense. The Badgers are known for a stubborn defensive pursuit that does not back down. At first glance, the Badgers surrender only 65.4 points per game which ranks as the 45th-best mark in all of college basketball. If it comes down to Wisconsin being unable to hit water from a boat on the offensive end of things, then the Badgers will at least be able to depend on a defense that can easily string together stops.

Individually, keep your eyes peeled on Wisconsin's leading scorer AJ Storr who is dropping 14.8 points per game. Graced with a good mid-range game as well as the ability to get to the free-throw line, it may be up to Storr to carry the Badgers to victory.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Not necessarily known for their basketball team, Penn State will have the chance to secure one of the school's biggest wins in recent memory. Of course, things are beginning to get drastic with the team facing a good amount of adversity.

For starters, first-year head coach Mike Rhoades is in the middle of a rebuild as he tries to restore the Penn State basketball program, and nothing else would be as fantastic as getting that signature win over a highly-ranked Wisconsin squad. The good news? It proved to be the Nittany Lions that gave the Purdue Boilermakers a run for their money as they did happen to dominate a majority of the statistical categories. Nonetheless, Penn State's Achilles heel was some costly turnovers late in the defeat. Needless to say, a near-perfect game will be needed and the margin of error will be slim.

Fortunately enough, Penn State may also be helped with the play of guard Kanye Clary who could be the best-talented name on either side of the floor. With over 18.5 points per game, there's always the chance that Clary puts the team on his back come crunch time.

Final Wisconsin-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Ultimately, Penn State will give it their all and will be backed by a rowdy home crowd, but Wisconsin's sheer talent will be too much to overcome. The Badgers take care of business in this conference bout!

Final Wisconsin-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -5.5 (-115)