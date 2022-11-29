Published November 29, 2022

The in-development Witcher Remake will be an open-world game, according to CD Projekt Red’s report to investors.

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)! We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

In their earnings report for Q3 2022, CD Projekt Red presented the announced Witcher Remake to their investors. On page 5 of the 17-page document, The Witcher Remake, with codename Canis Majoris, had a one-sentence description. According to them, it was a “story-driven, single player open-world RPG – a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.” Other than this description, there were no other details about the remake.

Recent fans of the Witcher video game franchise may not find this piece of news interesting. After all, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most well-known open-world games in recent history. However, for long-time fans of the series, this is a big one. The first two Witcher games were not open-world games, after all. Sure, they had large areas and locations, like the castle in the first game’s opening sequence. However, the exploration itself was pretty linear. Although players could explore the large areas, they were still forced to move to the next area. After doing so, they could no longer return to the previous area.

Compare this to open-world games, where players can basically go where they wanted to, and do whatever they want. This piece of news means that we aren’t just getting a prettier Witcher game. We are also going to experience it in a way totally different from the original. This opens up new possibilities for storytelling, as players can now explore and play the game at their own pace.

Hopefully, this remake will be able to deliver the original story to recent fans of the series. This remake will also, hopefully, update the original game’s combat system, which from personal experience was such a weird experience. Don’t take my word for it, though. You can get a free copy of the original game’s enhanced edition over at GOG, as well as a free Card Keg for GWENT. All players have to do to get their own free copy of the game is subscribe to GOG’s newsletter and add the free GWENT game to their GOG library. Afterward, they can freely claim the game.

Other than the remake, Witcher fans can also look forward to the free next-gen update for the Witcher 3.

That’s all the news we have so far about the Witcher Remake’s open-world. For more gaming news from us, click here.