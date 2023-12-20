This is a must-watch video of Wizards' Jordan Poole.

The internet, like they say, is undefeated. If you try to go against it, you might just end up getting knocked down to the floor just like Washington Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole in this hilarious video that has gone viral.

WHO MADE THIS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zjrsBTQ4Xi — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) December 18, 2023

Poole, of course, did not really get smacked in the face by his former Golden State Warriors teammate and currently suspended Draymond Green. It was the slippery floor at Footprint Center during a recent game between the Wizards and the Phoenix Suns that got him there. Nevertheless, that clip was enough for someone to come up with a creative and hilarious edit.

Also, at least Poole did not suffer any injury during that play, which is also why it's become a meme of sorts.

Poole and Green has history between them, and it's one most NBA fans will never forget. During Warriors training camp leading to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Green infamously punched Poole right in the jaw. That punch seemingly had lasting effects on the Warriors, who failed to defend the NBA title they won a season before. After the 2022-23, the Warriors traded Poole to the Wizards along with some picks, Ryan Rollins, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. in exchange for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

The Wizards aren't a better basketball place than the Warriors, but Washington offers Poole more freedom to operate, especially on the offensive side of the floor. Without the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in front of him and minus the pressure to win right away in Washington, Poole is discovering more of what he can do on the floor with the Wizards.