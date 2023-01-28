The last we heard, Kristaps Porzingis was tagged as week-to-week as he continued to rehab from a sprained left ankle. The Washington Wizards star went down last Sunday in a win against the Orlando Magic, and he’s now nearing a week into his most recent injury. By the looks of it, however, the 27-year-old could be back in action sooner rather than later.

Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Pelicans

At this point, Porzingis is not expected to suit up on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, it is definitely worth noting that he has been upgraded to doubtful to play by the Wizards. There’s a very small chance that he actually takes the court against the Pels, but be that as it may, the fact that he’s gotten a status upgrade bodes well for his chances to return soon.

To be clear, however, there’s no guarantee that Porzingis will be able to come back within the next few games. After all, this man does not exactly have a stellar injury history under his belt. Nevertheless, it’s still an encouraging sign that he’s now been tagged as doubtful just a week into his ankle sprain.

Apart from Porzingis, though, the Wizards have a clean injury report. The Pelicans, on the other hand, will still be without Zion Williamson, who continues to nurse a lingering hamstring injury. Brandon Ingram is good to go and will be playing in his second game back following a lengthy injury layoff.