ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Nets prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in a matchup of struggling Eastern Conference teams. Both rank near the NBA’s bottom in defensive efficiency, with Washington allowing a league-worst 122.5 points per game and Brooklyn surrendering 113.6. Offensively, Jordan Poole (21.4 PPG, 3.7 3PM/game) leads the Wizards’ perimeter attack, while D'Angelo Russell (12.4 PPG) anchors Brooklyn’s scoring alongside Nic Claxton’s interior presence (9.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG). The Nets have dominated recent head-to-head matchups, winning seven of the last 10 meetings, including a 125-123 thriller on January 17. With both teams allowing opponents to shoot over 44% from the field, this game could feature fast-paced offense and limited defensive resistance. Brooklyn’s slightly better rebounding (40.5 vs. 43.9 RPG allowed) might provide an edge in a contest likely decided by late-game execution.

Here are the Wizards-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Nets Odds

Washington Wizards: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -102

Brooklyn Nets: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, YES Network, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards enter Wednesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with renewed momentum following their dramatic 105-103 victory over Minnesota on February 1 – a win that snapped a franchise-record 16-game losing streak. While both teams languish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Washington’s recent breakthrough and Jordan Poole’s ascension create a path to victory. Poole has emerged as the Wizards’ offensive engine, averaging 21.2 points and 5.1 assists while shooting a career-best 40.2% from three-point range. His ability to create self-generated offense (40% of threes unassisted) could exploit Brooklyn’s perimeter defense, which allows 35.4% shooting from deep. With rookie Bilal Coulibaly showing flashes of two-way potential and Kyle Kuzma providing secondary scoring, Washington’s developing core appears increasingly cohesive.

Brooklyn’s vulnerabilities play directly into Washington’s strengths. The Nets rank second-worst in scoring (105.5 PPG) and struggle to contain dynamic guards – a weakness Poole can exploit given his 24.7-point average in his last 10 games624. While Nic Claxton anchors Brooklyn’s interior defense (7.6 RPG, 1.2 BPG), the Nets allow 42.9 rebounds per game, potentially surrendering second-chance opportunities to Washington’s 12th-ranked rebounding unit (43.9 RPG). Brooklyn’s 11-game home losing streak and disjointed rotations – evidenced by 14 different starting lineups – suggest a team ripe for disruption. If Washington maintains defensive intensity (six steals from Poole in their recent Phoenix loss) and capitalizes on Brooklyn’s offensive stagnancy (24th in assists), the Wizards could secure consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to secure a victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, leveraging their recent defensive resurgence and home-court advantage. Brooklyn has won two consecutive games for the first time since November, holding both Charlotte and Houston under 100 points in those contests. This defensive improvement is critical against a Wizards team that ranks last in the NBA in offensive rating and struggles with efficiency, shooting just 43.4% from the field. Led by D’Angelo Russell’s playmaking and Nic Claxton’s interior defense, the Nets have the tools to disrupt Washington’s inconsistent attack.

Additionally, the Nets’ depth has been a bright spot despite injuries to key players like Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas. Role players such as Ziaire Williams and Day’Ron Sharpe have stepped up, providing balanced scoring and rebounding. Brooklyn’s ability to limit turnovers (14.1 per game) and capitalize on Washington’s defensive lapses—particularly their league-worst 121.7 points allowed per game—should give them an edge. The Wizards, while riding a rare two-game winning streak, have struggled mightily on the road (3-21 away record) and lack the defensive discipline to contain Brooklyn’s ball movement. If the Nets maintain their defensive intensity and exploit Washington’s inefficiencies, they are well-positioned to extend their win streak to three games.

Final Wizards-Nets Prediction & Pick

In Wednesday's matchup, the Brooklyn Nets are favored to edge out the Washington Wizards in a closely contested game. The Nets' recent defensive improvements and home-court advantage should prove crucial against the Wizards' struggling offense. Expect D'Angelo Russell to orchestrate Brooklyn's attack effectively while Nic Claxton provides a strong interior presence. Jordan Poole will likely lead Washington's scoring efforts, but Brooklyn's balanced offense and superior depth should ultimately prevail. The Wizards' road woes and defensive vulnerabilities will be their undoing. Look for the Nets to capitalize on fast-break opportunities and dominate the glass as they come away with the ATS victory at home Wednesday night.

Final Wizards-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -1 (-108), Under 217.5 (-110)