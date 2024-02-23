The Washington Wizards have now lost nine games in a row and are looking to right the ship when they head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in this Friday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Wizards-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Washington (9-46) is facing a challenging stretch, losing nine consecutive games as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. This prolonged slump has undoubtedly tested the team's resilience and determination. The Wizards will be eager to halt their losing streak and regain momentum as they head into the matchup. Key players such as Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole will need to step up and lead the team with a strong offensive performance, while the entire roster must focus on tightening their defense to secure a much-needed victory. The game against the Thunder presents an opportunity for the Wizards to reset and showcase their ability to overcome adversity.
Oklahoma City (38-17), currently in second place in the Western Conference, is set to host the Washington Wizards on Friday night. The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a young, energetic roster, has been a pleasant surprise this season. Their dynamic play and relentless defense have propelled them to a solid position in the standings. Coming off a tough loss, they will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance at home. The Wizards who are in the decline will still present a challenge, but the Thunder's depth and tenacity should give them the upper hand in what promises to be an exciting matchup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Wizards-Thunder Odds
Washington Wizards: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +900
Oklahoma City Thunder: -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1600
Over: 240.5 (-110)
Under: 240.5 (-110)
How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win
As the Washington Wizards prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, they have a legitimate chance at covering the +15.5 spread on the road. While the Thunder have shown improvement this season, the Wizards possess the offensive firepower and strategic advantages to keep the game competitive.
The Wizards' dynamic duo of Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole presents a significant scoring threat. Kuzma, the Wizard's top scorer, can take over games with his scoring prowess, while Poole provides playmaking and shooting from the perimeter. This combination gives the Wizards a strong chance to put up points and stay within striking distance of the Thunder.
The Wizards have demonstrated resilience on the road this season where they have an ATS record of 18-8-2, making them a formidable opponent even in away games. Their ability to adapt to different environments and maintain composure under pressure bodes well for their chances of covering the spread against the Thunder. Also, the Thunder's inconsistent defense opens up opportunities for the Wizards to exploit. Washington's offensive versatility and ability to spread the floor could pose problems for Oklahoma City's defense, allowing them to keep the game competitive and potentially narrow the margin to within 15 points.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to cover the -15.5 spread at home against the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Despite the sizable spread, the Thunder have a strong chance of meeting this expectation.
The Thunder have been impressive against the spread this season, boasting a 33-21 record, especially at home where they are 18-9. This indicates their consistency in either winning or keeping games close, making them a favorable pick to cover the spread at home. The Wizards have struggled on the road, with a lower winning percentage compared to their performance at home. Their 18-8-2 record against the spread on the road is overshadowed by their overall road record of just 6-22, which further supports the likelihood of the Thunder covering the spread
The Thunder's offensive capabilities, led by standout players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, provide them with the firepower to outscore the Wizards by a margin substantial enough to cover the spread.
Final Wizards-Thunder Prediction & Pick
While the +15.5 spread raises an eyebrow, the Wizards' recent struggles and OKC's explosive potential make this a likely scenario for the Thunder to prove their dominance. Don't be surprised if OKC wins this game by 20+ points, reminding the league that they're a team to be reckoned with.
Final Wizards-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -15.5 (-110), Under 240.5 (-110)