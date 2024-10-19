The 2024 WNBA Finals is going to see a fifth game and All-Star forward Angel Reese could not be more excited for it. The Minnesota Lynx forced the final game by topping the New York Liberty in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2.

Reese showed her excitement for the final game of the season with an expressive tweet written in all caps. The star rookie was not at the Target Center for Game 4 but presumably watching the game from her home.

“GAME 5,” Reese tweeted. “YESSSS.”

The Chicago Sky forward is not necessarily a supporter of either team but rather an avid fan of her sport who is ecstatic to see the championship series reach its peak. The WNBA Finals have not gone to a Game 5 since 2019.

The Lynx forced Game 5 riding their backcourt duo of Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride. The veterans combined for 34 points, with McBride leading the way with 19. Napheesa Collier was limited offensively to just 14 points on 4-f0r-10 from the field.

Minnesota was lifted to a Game 5 by two key free throws from sharpshooter Bridget Carleton with two seconds remaining to put them up 82-80. Sabrina Ionescu's ensuing heave did not hit the rim, meaning the series will shift back to Brooklyn one final time.

Jonquel Jones led the way for the Liberty with 21 points with Leonie Fiebich right behind her with 19. Star forward Breanna Stewart continued to struggle from the floor, sinking just five of her 21 field goal attempts for 11 points. Ionescu was equally as inefficient, going 5-for-15 for just 10 points.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game 5

The historic 2024 WNBA season will come down to one final game on Oct. 20. Game 5 will be hosted by the Liberty in the Barclays Center to close out the season.

The series has seen two wins for New York sandwiched by the two games won by the Lynx. The teams have evenly split the contests at either location, both winning one game at home and one on the road.

In the final game of the season, the Liberty will likely be the favorites as the No. 1 overall seed playing on their home court. However, that was the case for them in Game 1 when the Lynx stole the early advantage. Williams led the way in that one as well with 23 points.