Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve shared an optimistic outlook on the future of the WNBA following the conclusion of the 2024 season, noting the rising momentum and expanding reach of the league as it moves into a promising offseason. Speaking about the widespread excitement generated by young stars like Caitlin Clark, Reeve noted how the surge of enthusiasm among fans is positively affecting the league’s business trajectory.

“When Caitlin Clark announced she was going to enter the draft, I remember … the wave of enthusiasm that came from a player that wasn’t even going to play for the Lynx,” Reeve said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “So there was a lot of excitement and momentum for the WNBA.”

Reeve’s comments come on the heels of a record-breaking season for the WNBA, with viewership hitting a 25-year high and attendance numbers reaching the best in two decades. The recent WNBA Finals attracted over 2 million viewers on average, with Game 5 alone peaking at 3.3 million. The Finals also witnessed a first-time champion in the New York Liberty.

The league’s ongoing growth, fueled by the increased popularity of players like Clark, Angel Reese and anticipated first-round 2025 WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers, demonstrates a demand that’s translating into huge business outcomes for the league.

WNBA expansion comes with growing pains

The WNBA’s expansion continues with a new team, the Golden State Valkyries, set to join as the 13th franchise next season, followed by planned additions in Toronto and Portland in 2026. In line with the league’s growth, the upcoming season will feature an extended 44-game schedule.

“To see it actually translate business-wise across the league,” Reeve said, “whatever the reasons were. There’s one really big reason and a lot of other little reasons why. And I think the movement that we’re in now is exciting.”

Despite the positive strides, challenges remain. The players' union recently opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement, signaling a push for greater revenue sharing, pensions ind increased salaries. With a new media rights deal valued at approximately $200 million per year starting in 2026, there’s a strong incentive to negotiate a more favorable CBA. Both parties hope to resolve discussions swiftly, aiming to avoid disruptions before the 2025 season.

In addition to labor concerns, the league faces increased scrutiny over player safety and mental health, especially following reports of online harassment aimed at high-profile players. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed this issue during the WNBA Finals, pledging to work with the union to find effective solutions.