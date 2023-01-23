While the WNBA free agency period officially got underway this weekend, reported deals have been few and far between. There could be a good explanation for that. Two of the league’s biggest stars, Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker, are unrestricted free agents and much of the holdup probably revolves around what those two will decide to do. The Las Vegas Aces are rumored to be one of the teams that will speak with Parker after trading Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks to clear up some cap space. Nonetheless, they made a minor move of their own this weekend when they made the decision not to extend a qualifying offer to JiSu Park as per Richard Cohen of HerHoopStats.

A native of South Korea and the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Park has spent all three of her seasons in the WNBA with the Aces. Her numbers may not jump off the stat sheet; she holds career averages of 1.9 points per game and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 33.7 percent from the field. But she’s been a solid contributor at times off the bench for the Aces.

JiSu Park is a member of the Korean national team and it’s been her play during international competition where she has shown flashes of what could be in the WNBA. She is a very good interior defensive player. She has a nice touch in the post and can step out and shoot the midrange jumper. At only 22-years-old, Park is the type of player who just needs an opportunity to play to show what she can do. Perhaps this WNBA free agency period, she will get that chance.