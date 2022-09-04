LeBron James, Ja Morant, NBA stars react to crazy finish of Storm-Aces Game 3

Game 3 between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoffs was crazy, with LeBron James, Ja Morant and more NBA stars reacting to the wild finish of the contest.

With just 11 seconds left, the Storm jumped to a four-point lead and looked to be on their way to victory. However, the Aces fought back and cut the lead to one off a Riquna Williams triple. An A’Ja Wilson lay-up gave Las Vegas the 90-89 advantage with two seconds left, but Sue Bird wouldn’t let the Storm fall down easily and gave them back the lead with a triple.

And now Jackie Young, this is absolutely absurd pic.twitter.com/IQNr5VL4hP — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 4, 2022

Aces head coach Becky Hammon showed her coaching brilliance, though, as her play-calling after the timeout saw Jackie Young force overtime with a clutch lay-up.

IT’S NOT OVER, TILL ITS OVER! Jackie Young forces overtime 😤pic.twitter.com/PkAs2frfJV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 4, 2022

The wild turn of events sparked all sorts of reactions from the NBA players tuned in on the contest. For one, LeBron James was in awe of both Sue Bird and Becky Hammon as the Los Angeles Lakers star narrated his thoughts while the game was being played.

Man LVA vs SEA going at it!!!!! #WNBAPlayoffs — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2022

BANG BANG BANG *Mike Breen voice 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 Sue Bird! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2022

Becky Hammond late game ATO's is on fkn POINT today!! WOW WOW WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2022

The Aces eventually dominated in overtime, getting the 110-98 win for the 2-1 series lead. Ja Morant, who is a big Las Vegas fan, showed his support to the team. Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell gave props to both sides for an incredible showdown.

let's go aces — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 4, 2022

Hell of a game ladies both sides man that was a lit playoff OT game! Congratulations @LVAces hell of a game @seattlestorm ! Game 4 Tuesday 🍿🍿🍿 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 4, 2022

Other players like Chris Paul, Josh Hart, Tyrese Halburton and Jaren Jackson Jr., for their part, shared their disbelief over the insane turn of events in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. It was undoubtedly a finish to remember, which could very well be the best in the WNBA playoffs.

Ay the Aces and Storm hooping! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 4, 2022

Becky pen game is crazy! — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) September 4, 2022

WHATS GOIN ON TURN ON ESPN WILD GAME — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) September 4, 2022

Here are some other reactions from around the NBA:

Elite hoops in Seattle — Chimezie Metu™ (@Chimezie_Metu) September 4, 2022

This Aces/Storm game is CRAZY!! — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) September 4, 2022

Game 4 between the Aces and Storm is set for Tuesday, September 6. Sure enough, all eyes will be on that game after Sunday’s incredible affair between the two sides.