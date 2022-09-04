fbpx
LeBron James, Ja Morant, NBA stars react to crazy finish of Storm-Aces Game 3

Game 3 between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoffs was crazy, with LeBron James, Ja Morant and more NBA stars reacting to the wild finish of the contest.

With just 11 seconds left, the Storm jumped to a four-point lead and looked to be on their way to victory. However, the Aces fought back and cut the lead to one off a Riquna Williams triple. An A’Ja Wilson lay-up gave Las Vegas the 90-89 advantage with two seconds left, but Sue Bird wouldn’t let the Storm fall down easily and gave them back the lead with a triple.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon showed her coaching brilliance, though, as her play-calling after the timeout saw Jackie Young force overtime with a clutch lay-up.

The wild turn of events sparked all sorts of reactions from the NBA players tuned in on the contest. For one, LeBron James was in awe of both Sue Bird and Becky Hammon as the Los Angeles Lakers star narrated his thoughts while the game was being played.

The Aces eventually dominated in overtime, getting the 110-98 win for the 2-1 series lead. Ja Morant, who is a big Las Vegas fan, showed his support to the team. Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell gave props to both sides for an incredible showdown.

Other players like Chris Paul, Josh Hart, Tyrese Halburton and Jaren Jackson Jr., for their part, shared their disbelief over the insane turn of events in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. It was undoubtedly a finish to remember, which could very well be the best in the WNBA playoffs.

Here are some other reactions from around the NBA:

Game 4 between the Aces and Storm is set for Tuesday, September 6. Sure enough, all eyes will be on that game after Sunday’s incredible affair between the two sides.

