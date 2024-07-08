A lot of chatter has been going on about having co-WNBA Rookie of the Year awardees for the 2024 season. Caitlin Clark is becoming a triple-double machine and leading the Indiana Fever to improbable wins. Meanwhile, Angel Reese is breaking records of all-time greats like Candace Parker in the Chicago Sky's attempt to make it to the postseason picture. While all of this is just fun basketball to watch, Metta World Peace echoed the popular sentiment.

“Co Rookies of the year as of now,” was the declaration made by the infamous NBA bruiser.

Metta World Peace does make a point here. Both of them have immediately become the cornerstone stars of their franchise. Caitlin Clark already had stadiums filled due to how shifty she became in college. The Fever also reaped the benefits of her skills after selecting her first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Clark leads all rookies in points by averaging 16.1 of them with an impressive 39.3% shooting percentage from all three levels of scoring. Her three-point shot needs some improvement, however, because she only knocked down 33.3% of them on average this season. Moreover, the Fever rookie's playmaking chops have translated well and it just looks like she was playing in Iowa. She drops 7.4 assists on a nightly basis.

The offensive side of the court is not the only place where she thrives. The Fever has been seeing her play an insane level of point-of-attack defense. Moreover, her insane acumen for catching hasty passes in the lane has gotten her to clock in 1.4 steals a night. Not to mention, she also closes out defensive plays well by cleaning up the boards. This skill has netted her six rebounds a night. The only big improvement that she needs to work on is her ball security. Clark leads all rookies in turnovers as she averages six of them on a nightly basis.

How does the Sky rookie stack up to Fever's Caitlin Clark?

The simple answer? Angel Reese is right up there with Clark when it comes to statistical accomplishments. She just notched her 13th-straight double-double outing against a blazing-hot Seattle Storm squad. This made her usurp Candace Parker. To put it into better perspective, Reese has been a dominant force in the paint for the Sky. She averages 14.1 points on a 41.8% clip from all three levels of scoring.

Reese is also one of the best forwards when it comes to sealing a rebound. She grabs 11.9 of them every night with no one in her rookie class even close to snatching the rookie rebounding record from her. If you thought Clark was good at having active hands on defense, the rookie out of the Sky system steals the ball an average of 1.5 steals per contest.

There is not much separation between these two as the final stretch of the season looms. Metta World Peace might be right and the WNBA could be seeing a Jason Kidd-Grant Hill situation when it comes to the Rookie of the Year voting. Will it remain that way by the end of the season?