The Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky meet Sunday in WNBA action at the Wintrust Arena. Check out our WNBA odds series with this Atlanta Dream-Chicago Sky prediction, odds, pick, and how to watch.

Atlanta (9-8) is making its way to the playoffs with its current form. The Dream is currently on a four-game winning streak, with the last result recorded as a win against the hosts.

Chicago (8-10) is also occupying the last spot in the playoffs of the WNBA. Chicago Sky's three-game winning streak came to an end last timeout, and they will prove their mettle in this game at home.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Atlanta Dream-Chicago Sky Odds:

Atlanta Dream: +1.5 (-115)

Chicago Sky: -1.5 (-111)

Over: 169.5 (-113)

Under: 169.5 (-113)

How to Watch Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky

TV: N/A

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Why The Atlanta Dream Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta is making waves in the Eastern Conference. In fact, it is among four of the five teams in the East that secures a playoff spot so far, along with Liberty, Sun, Mystics, and today's hosts. Atlanta has endured two runs of three-game losing streaks but responded with the same on winning streaks as well.

In their previous game against the Chicago Sky, the Atlanta Dream secured a victory with a score of 82-68. They shot 47 percent from the field, making 33 out of 69 attempts, and converted 6 of 17 shots from beyond the arc. From the free throw line, they made 10 of 13 attempts, resulting in a 76 percent success rate. In terms of rebounds, they collected 42, with 10 of them coming from the offensive end. Four players from the Dream had double-digits, led by Allisha Gray with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Cheyenne Parker continues to be the driving force for the Atlanta Dream. Gray and Howard have been exceptional in scoring, averaging a combined 36.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Parker, on the other hand, provides a consistent presence on both offense and defense, averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. The team shoots 36.4 percent from beyond the arc and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line. They also allow opponents to shoot 33.2 percent from deep and grab 36.5 rebounds per game.

Atlanta is preparing to face a stronger opponent compared to their earlier encounter. The Dream's defense has struggled, surrendering an average of 88.8 points per game, which is the worst in the WNBA. If they fail to improve on the defensive end, the chances of the Sky defeating them will be considerably high. Aari McDonald is the only one absent from the team as she deals with a shoulder injury.

Why The Chicago Sky Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Sky have been finding their groove lately, gradually improving their three-point shooting after struggling to hit just 30% of their shots. They have now increased their accuracy to 36.2% from beyond the arc as they prepare for a rematch against the Atlanta Dream. The Chicago Sky have been averaging 78.1 points on 43.6% shooting, while allowing their opponents to score 81.3 points on 44.6% shooting.

Kahleah Copper has been outstanding throughout the season, averaging 16.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Marina Mabrey has also provided a consistent presence, contributing 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. Recently, Courtney Williams has been particularly impressive, coming off a 28-point performance on 12-17 shooting, including 4-5 from three-point range, in the Sky's 89-87 victory over the Indiana Fever. Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

In their previous game against the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky endured a 68-82 loss. Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey, and Elizabeth Williams combined for 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists. Despite their efforts, the team was not effective on the field, shooting only 40% on two-pointers, 29% on three, and 36% overall on the field. The team should try to limit its errors, where they committed 12 turnovers and 15 fouls last time.

In games where the Sky were listed as the moneyline favorite, they have won three out of four contests this season, translating to a 75% success rate. When favored with odds of -125 or shorter, they hold a 2-1 record, winning 66.7% of those games. Based on the moneyline for this particular matchup, the Sky have an implied win probability of 55.6%. Furthermore, the Sky have had two games this season where the combined total points exceeded 169.5 points out of a total of 11 games. On average, their games have a total of 159.4 points, which is 10.1 points lower than the over/under for this game.

Rebekah Gardner and Isabelle Harrison are out for this game.

Final Atlanta Dream-Chicago Sky Prediction & Pick

Despite having a disadvantage in the crowd support, Atlanta Dream will try to extend their winning streak to five.

Final Atlanta Dream-Chicago Sky Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Dream + 1.5 (-115), Under 169.5 (-113)