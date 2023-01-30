One of the major dominoes in WNBA free agency fell on Saturday with the announcement that Candace Parker would sign with the Las Vegas Aces. While the next major domino, Breanna Stewart, is still mulling her options, there have been a couple of other signings that have been reported as well as some reported interest before the moratorium period ends on Feb. 1. One of the top free agents on the market, Isabelle Harrison, is reportedly drawing interest from three teams in the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky as per Andraya Carter of ESPN.

SOURCES: In addition to meeting with the Seattle Storm, Isabelle Harrison is set to have calls with the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks this week. pic.twitter.com/mgoRQFt2nE — Andraya Carter (@Andraya_Carter) January 29, 2023

Isabelle Harrison hits the WNBA free agency period after spending the last four seasons with the Dallas Wings. She had one of her best seasons in the league during the 2021 season to the tune of 10.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting a career-high 53.8 percent from the field. Last season, she put up 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

Harrison was originally drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft but she missed her entire rookie season due to a knee injury. Now entering her seventh season in the WNBA, she is one of the top available forwards in free agency. She spent last offseason playing in the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited in Las Vegas as opposed to playing overseas as many WNBA players do. In college, Harrison attended the University of Tennessee where she played under legendary head coach Pat Summitt. Harrison would be a solid addition to the Storm, Sparks or Sky.