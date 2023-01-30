The WNBA free agency period is underway and while players cannot officially sign with teams until the moratorium period ends on Feb. 1, there have been some agreements that have been reported already. One of the two major dominoes in Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart fell with Parker’s decision to sign with the Las Vegas Aces. Stewart made some headlines too by narrowing down her choices to the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty. There was another announced signing on Sunday with free agent guard Brittney Sykes agreeing to terms with the Washington Mystics as per Howard Megdal of The Next.

League sources tell @TheNextHoops that @BrittBundlez will joining the @WashMystics when free agents can sign with other teams. #WNBAFreeAgency — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) January 29, 2023

Brittney Sykes was one of the top guards available in WNBA free agency and she will bring added defensive toughness on the wings for a Mystics team that already has some solid perimeter defenders in Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins. Last season, Sykes was named to the All-Defensive Second Team and in 2021 she was named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Sykes has spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks after she was traded in the 2020 offseason by the Atlanta Dream. Last season she had one of her best seasons in the WNBA to the tune of 12.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and a career-high 3.7 assists. She shot 43.3 percent from the field and 77 percent from the three-point line. Her role with the Sparks shifted from starter to reserve and she played the point guard position too after being primarily a shooting guard. This will be Sykes’ seventh season in the WNBA.