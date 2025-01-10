The Connecticut Sun could undergo a complete roster overhaul in the offseason after firing Stephanie White and replacing her with Belgium national coach Rachid Meziane. Due to their current state of uncertainty, the team is reportedly interested in bringing former Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky star Emma Meesseman back to the WNBA.

Entering the offseason, the Sun have just three players under contract in 2025. The team is clearly looking for a new direction under Meziane, which could result in a full rebuild, ESPN's Kevin Pelton reported.

“It also seems like larger changes might be in store after Connecticut hired Belgian national team coach Rachid Meziane as White's replacement,” Pelton wrote. “It wouldn't be surprising to see the Sun pursue Belgian star Emma Meesseman if she's interested in returning to the WNBA, but creating sufficient cap room would surely mean saying goodbye to one of their current All-Stars.”

Meesseman, 31, has not been in the league since 2022. However, she has played for Meziane for nearly her entire professional career on the Belgium national team. Despite not playing in the WNBA for several years, she is still widely considered one of the best women's basketball players in the world.

Meesseman was originally drafted by the Mystics in 2014 and spent the next seven years with the team. She was named an All-Star in 2015 and the WNBA Finals MVP with the championship-winning roster in 2019.

After a one-year hiatus, she returned to the WNBA with the Sky in 2022. She made her second All-Star appearance with the team but did not play in the 2023 or 2024 seasons.

Key Sun free agents 2025

Even if it is not Meesseman, the Sun will likely be looking for a handful of new players in 2025. Only Tyasha Harris, Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa are under contract through 2025.

Their current contract situation means star players Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, and Dijonai Carrington are all eligible to sign with new teams over the offseason. If Meziane decides to bring his star player to his new team, their current salary cap state would likely prevent them from retaining their core.

As an engaged couple, Thomas and Bonner are likely a package deal moving forward. The two have been teammates since 2020 and Thomas recently alluded to potentially testing free agency.

Carrington is also in a relationship with Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, which could potentially influence her free agency decision. The Fever also hired White as their next head coach, whom Carrington grew fond of in Connecticut.