As WNBA free agency signing period looms, Kelsey Plum has been a key name to look out for. Plum, a two-time champion with the Aces, is set to become an unrestricted free agent and many wonder if she will return to Las Vegas. The star guard was the only member of the Aces' core four—alongside A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young—who didn’t sign an extension with the team last year. This has left many questioning what her future holds.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou said in a recent article that Plum's free agency decision is something to watch as February 1st rolls around.

“I'm closely watching what happens with Kelsey Plum” Philippou said. “Las Vegas Aces fans haven't had to stress about free agency in recent years since the team's core four always signed contract extensions before they hit the market. But Plum didn't do that for 2025. There has already been so much turnover in Las Vegas, with the departures of Becky Hammon's assistants in Natalie Nakase (to Golden State) and Tyler Marsh (to Chicago). Perhaps Plum will be the next major figure to leave — but likely not without the Aces first coring her so they can get something in return.”

ESPN's Kevin Pelton also shared a bold prediction in the article that could see Kelsy Plum land with the Golden State Valkyries

“The Valkyries trade a package including the No. 5 pick to land Plum as the face of the franchise — reuniting her with former Aces assistant coach Nakase, now Golden State's head coach,” he said.

Plum would be a major addition to any team in the W. In the 2024 season, she averaged 17.8 points and 4.2% while shooting 36.8% from three. While the Aces certainly want to retain her, Kelsey Plum can elevate the floor of many teams and make them playoff contenders with her skill.

The WNBA Free Agency period begins February 1st.