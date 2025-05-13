A week ago, the Atlanta Dream gave Shyanne Sellers a chance after the Golden State Valkyries waived her. Now her hopes for a shot at the WNBA are dashed once again.

On Monday, the Dream officially waived Sellers just before the start of the season. Sellers was the 17th overall pick in the second round of the WNBA Draft in April, selected by the Valkyries.

She had just completed a four-year tenure at the University of Maryland. While there, Sellers was a triple threat in scoring, assists, and leadership.

She became the first player in Maryland history to achieve 1,000 points, 500 assists, and 500 rebounds. Sellers also comes from a basketball family, particularly her father Brad, who played in the NBA from 1986 to 1999.

Given all she had achieved in college, it was a shock when the Valkyries waved Sellers. The Dream was poised to have a budding young talent capable of many tangibles.

Someone who could score on all spots on the floor. A player who can rebound. Plus, someone who is very versatile on both sides of the ball.

Some franchise moves and the team structure made it happen in the grand scheme of things.

Why did the Dream waive Shyanne Sellers?

While the Dream probably wanted someone of Sellers' caliber, there are only a few roster spots. All 13 WNBA teams have to limit their rosters to 12 players.

Sellers had to compete with other top talent for a spot. The Dream also drafted guard Te-Hina Paopao from South Carolina with the 18th pick in the draft.

She is coming off a stellar performance against the Indiana Fever in a preseason game last Saturday. The Dream also has two-year veteran Haley Jones, who is a triple threat in scoring, assists, and rebounding.

Plus, Sellers didn't produce during the preseason. She came away with a steal in 10 minutes of play.