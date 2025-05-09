Te-Hina Paopao has been with the Atlanta Dream for just a few weeks, and her teammates and fans already have a soft spot for her. Not only can she play the game, but apparently, she has jokes for days as well. After Paopao's WNBA debut against the Washington Mystics in the preseason, a reporter asked her what the difference has been in her game day routine with South Carolina and now the Dream.

“What's new is that I had my own room. I also didn't have to ask for permission to leave the hotel, I thought that was so cool,” Paopao said. “I'm enjoying it, and I have to take one game and one day at a time.”

Her teammates and fans caught wind of her response and had a good time discussing it on social media.

“Pao pleaseeeee,” Allisha Gray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Some fans even gave credit to head coach Dawn Staley for the tight ship that she runs at South Carolina.

“Dawn has the best daycare security in the South,” another user wrote.

The Dream also held an event before the start of the season, and it looks like the rookies had to get on the mic and perform. It's no surprise that Paopao led the way for the rookies and led a dance that had her teammates excited for her.

Welcome to the 🅰️🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/M1l2Y1B01M — Rhyne Howard 🤟🏾🈳 (@howard_rhyne) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’m so weak PaoPao is killing me lmao I love it,” a user wrote.

It looks like this is what the Dream will be from Paopao this season, as she brings joy to the team, but also skills on the court that will help them win games.

In Paopao's preseason debut, she finished with seven points and four assists, and played well on both sides of the ball. The Dream will be looking to improve their guard play this season, and Paopao can help in that department. With Jordin Canada suffering an injury in the first few seconds of the preseason and her status up in the air, there's a good chance players like Paopao will be seeing extra minutes on the floor.