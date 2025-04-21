The Atlanta Dream needed an infusion of youthful energy despite making the 2024 playoffs. Their 2025 WNBA Draft approach seemingly aimed to enhance their perimeter shooting and overall team depth, which is probably the best-case scenario for their draft class based on the placements of their picks.

With new head coach Karl Smesko at the helm and Atlanta committing to its experimental phase, the franchise took one of the most intriguing gambles of this year's draft. Let's see how much value the Dream were able to squeeze out of their two late-round draft picks.

No. 18- G Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Despite Te-Hina Paopao's physical absence from the draft, Atlanta got a steal with this pick in the second round since she had clear first-round potential. She brings a level of experience that sets her apart from other players on the board at her position. Paopao's ability to knock down 3-pointers fills a skill gap in the Dream's roster alone.

Paopao led the nation in 2023-24 with a 46.8% 3-point percentage while emerging as an elite shot creator and shutdown defender at South Carolina. With five years of playing time in college under her belt, Paopao has elements to her game that already look to be at a professional level.

The 5-foot-9 guard had the chance to develop her skill tree a lot more than if she had chosen to go pro earlier. The extra year in undergrad under legendary head coach Dawn Staley helped give Paopao an elite understanding of how to take care of the ball, valuing each possession by limiting turnovers and carefully choosing which shots to take.

Paopao's 3-point rate did take a slight step back in her final season, but she's proven the level she can consistently play at and what professional teams should expect. She grew into the type of player who can take on more responsibilities as she became an on-court leader for her teammates, stepping up to make clutch plays under pressure.

The 22-year-old is also a solid-enough defender but does have more room to grow overall. Paopao can either slide into the lineup full-time or develop and learn from some of the W's veterans for a few years and benefit Atlanta either way.

Grade: B

No. 36 – G/F Taylor Thierry, Ohio State

Any prospect taken this late in the draft carries some degree of risk, and while Taylor Thierry has a lower chance of making the Dream, they used their pick as wisely as they could. The 6-foot-1 big wing is a dynamic and well-rounded player who's both offensively efficient and defensively threatening.

Thierry ended her tenure at Ohio State ranked top five in field goal percentage (59.7%) and top 10 in steals (234) in school history. She averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in her final campaign while leading the squad with a 46.4% shot rate from beyond the arc. The 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist is a versatile, tough, and disciplined option for the Dream who will at least make training camp more difficult for the other rookies.

Grade: B-

The Atlanta Dream took the creative route to filling their areas of need with their selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and the decision seems to be working out so far. The team will have two competitive ballers battling it out for a spot in the final lineup, and the Dream will end up with a promising player regardless.

Atlanta's draft class consists of a talented pair of players from the second and third rounds who carry strong collegiate resumes and various personal accolades. The Dream filled their needs the best they possibly could have with the placements they were dealt and may have even stumbled on pivotal pieces for their long-term turnaround.

Final draft night grade: B