Rhyne Howard didn’t score at all in the first quarter of the Atlanta Dream's showdown against the Chicago Sky. But once she found her rhythm, she became unstoppable. The Dream guard scored 36 points in the last three quarters on Friday night. She tied the WNBA record with nine made 3-pointers in an 88-70 win over the Chicago Sky. This performance set a new franchise record, breaking the previous record of eight 3-pointers made by Renee Montgomery back in 2018.

Howard finished the game with a shooting line of 12-25 from the field and 9-19 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists, highlighting one of the most well-rounded performances of her career.

Now, she is just the fourth player in league history to hit nine 3s in a game, joining Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Mitchell, and Arike Ogunbowale. For Howard, it marks a personal achievement, as she had never made more than six threes in a single game until now.

Her breakout happened at a crucial moment. After a slow first quarter, Howard scored 11 points in the third, giving Atlanta a 58-54 lead by the end of that period. She started the fourth with a 3-pointer and followed it with another, extending the lead to double digits. Overall, she scored 11 of the Dream’s 18 points during a key 18-3 run in the fourth quarter that secured the win.

Article Continues Below

Allisha Gray added 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Brionna Jones recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordin Canada contributed 12 points and eight assists, helping Atlanta improve to 7-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, Brittney Griner made WNBA history as well. With a late block in the third quarter and another in the fourth, she moved past Lisa Leslie into second place all-time in career blocks. Only Margo Dydek remains ahead of her on that list.

The Dream is now 2-1 in the Commissioner’s Cup standings. They will travel to Washington D.C. to face the Mystics on Sunday in another cup matchup.