The 2025 WNBA Draft class features several standouts that can immediately impact whichever team chooses them. The Chicago Sky come in with a 10th overall pick and two second-rounders, giving them a chance to add some depth to the lineup and specifically the backcourt.

The Sky drafted their franchise superstar of the future in Angel Reese last year and made some strategic moves in the offseason, like acquiring Ariel Atkins, so now their priority is on finding more players to surround their core long-term.

With a pool of prospects this deep, each franchise can find role players that complement their existing roster. Let's take a look and see which players would gel well with the Chicago Sky.

1. G Hailey Van Lith, TCU

If there's any player that's proven they can elevate a franchise as soon as they arrive, it's Hailey Van Lith. The 23-year-old transferred from LSU to TCU in 2024 (after first transferring from Louisville to LSU the year before) and led the Horned Frogs to a historic turnaround, clinching the program's first-ever 30-win season, Big 12 regular-season title, and Big 12 Tournament championship.

Van Lith has drastically risen in the rankings after leading TCU to the Elite Eight. Not only did Van Lith average 17.9 points and 5.4 assists on a career-high 45.2% shooting, but she also already brings a high level of experience thanks to her additional years in college and time on the 2025 Olympic team.

Apart from nabbing Big 12 Player of the Year honors for herself, Van Lith also evolved into one of the nation's best playmakers and team leaders. Her decision-making and shot-creation skills are unmatched, showing she's ready to take on WNBA-level competition.

Add in the chance to reunite Van Lith with former LSU teammate Reese and have her receive mentorship from Vandersloot, and the potential becomes too high for the Sky to pass up.

2. G Juste Jocyte, Lithuania

Head coach Tyler Marsh said he wants “shooting, and lots of it” during his introductory press conference in November 2024, and his wish could be granted by snagging Juste Jocyte early in the second round. Jocyte is a pure shot-maker and highly skilled, thanks to the competitive experience she brings with her.

The 6-foot-2 guard has played against a high level of opponents since she was 13 years old, when she made her professional debut for Lithuania at the FIBA Women's EuroBasket Qualifiers. Jocyte has even had the chance to face WNBA talent directly, going head-to-head with offseason overseas players like All-Star DeWanna Bonner at just 14. She has been a member of the Lyon club in France since 2019.

Now, at only 19 years old, Jocyte is ready to make the natural progression to the WNBA and slot onto a team that could utilize her pull-up shooting, size, and basketball IQ. The Sky could decide to draft-and-stash Jocyte like franchises usually do with international players, but this sleeper pick has the potential to be a breakout star.

Other players to watch include G Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina; G Serena Sundell, Kansas State; G Saniya Rivers, NC State; F Sania Feagin, South Carolina; F Makayla Timpson, Florida State.

The Chicago Sky are in a position to significantly strengthen their roster. The team desperately needs to go in a new direction after its 13-27 record in 2024. By drafting the right players to balance out the team's already existing firepower and fill skill gaps, the Sky are setting themselves up to rise through the Eastern Conference ranks and become strong contenders sooner than later.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will air live from New York City on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.