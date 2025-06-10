Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley were a match made in heaven for the Chicago Sky, on and off the court. Unfortunately, Vandersloot is out for the season due to a torn ACL she sustained last Saturday against the Indiana Fever.

On top of that, her better half Quigley's career has come to an end in a formal essay she wrote, per The Player's Tribune. Quigley's essay, entitled “Irish Goodbye,” describes her pursuit of retirement as being in keeping with a particular cultural tradition.

“You know that phrase, “Irish goodbye”? Where you’re at a party or something, and you just kind of….. leave, quietly, without making a big thing of it?” she wrote. “Well, I heard someone say recently that I pulled an Irish goodbye on the W. That made me laugh.”

She hinted that after the 2021 Sky championship season, she was getting closer to retirement. Quigley took the 2023-2025 seasons off to prioritize motherhood. She and Vandersloot welcomed a baby girl named Jana Christine on April 8.

In the essay, Quigley thanked everyone vital to her and instrumental in her career. She thanked her mother and her hometown of Joliet, Illinois, for being her foundation.

Furthermore, Quigley thanked Ann Meyers Drysdale, who brought her onto the Phoenix Mercury during her rookie season in 2008. She gave props to her Sky coaches, Pokey Chatman, Amber Stocks, and James Wade.

Quigley then concluded by thanking the Sky organization, the fans, the WNBA, and certainly Vandersloot. She played 14 seasons in the WNBA with the Sky, Mercury, Seattle Storm, Indiana Fever, and San Antonio Silver Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces).

However, her career blossomed when she was in Chicago.

Allie Quigley's impact on the Chicago Sky

Quigley joined the Sky in 2013. For ten seasons, she became one of their best shooters and scorers. At one point, Quigley was the all-time leading scorer in franchise history with 3,723 points.

A record that Vandersloot eclipsed against the Dallas Wings on May 29. Also, Quigley was a catalyst for the Sky's improbable title run in 2021.

She averaged 13.2 points per game and made 45% of her three-point shot attempts. Undoubtedly, Quigley became a fan favorite in Chicago.

She was heralded for her role as a leader and mentor.