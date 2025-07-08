The Chicago Sky have faced plenty of adversity during the first few months of the 2025 WNBA season. Chicago is 5-12 on the year and already lost Courtney Vandersloot to a season-ending injury. Thankfully the Sky have some young stars, including Angel Reese, who have kept them competitive despite their losing record.

Sky forward Angel Reese admitted during a recent interview that she is working hard to reach unicorn status.

“Yeah I do enjoy it,” Reese said. “It's like that unicorn, the Satous [Sabally] of the world. The Jokics, the Giannis-es of the world. And just being able to be that and be the new norm. So just continue to work and grind and do whatever it takes.

She is having a breakout season in her sophomore year in the W. Reese was named as a WNBA All-Star for a second consecutive season on Sunday.

Reese has played much better than her rookie season through her first 17 games this year.

Angel Reese has put up multiple big games in 2025. She set a WNBA record with her fourth consecutive game with 15+ rebounds in a 92-85 win against the Sparks in late June. Reese is the only player in WNBA history to accomplish this feat.

If Reese continues to dominate the glass, and refine her game in other areas, she could be labeled a unicorn in no time.

Sky's Angel Reese blasts WNBA refs after loss to Lynx

The Sky gave the Lynx everything they had in Sunday's 80-75 loss.

Reese played well in that game, but was frustrated with referees after the game. She felt that the game was not called fairly.

“It's tough when you talk to officials and I ask them, ‘Hey, we only shot two — we only been to the free throw line twice,' up until the fourth quarter and she tells me its not her job,” Reese said during the postgame press conference. “It's frustrating because I know how hard we're battling inside and I think we came down and fought as hard as we could inside. That has to be fixed. I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s**t cheap and I'm tired of this s**t. I've been nice and I've been humble, but I'm tired of this s**t.”

Reese kept the pressure on in the social media world. She wrote “diabolical” in reply to an image showing her clearly being held around the waist while attempting a rebound.

Regardless of officiating, the Sky need to start stacking some wins if they want to turn the season around.

The Sky play back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Mystics and Wings.