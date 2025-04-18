Angel Reese is gearing up for what promises to be one of the most thrilling WNBA seasons in recent memory. Alongside training with the Chicago Sky, the forward has been working closely with Reebok to craft an 11-piece spring collection.

“Grit. Glam. Shop now!” Reese captioned her retweet of Reebok’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Chicago Sky have reinforced their roster with a mix of championship pedigree in Courtney Vandersloot and youthful grit in rookie Hailey Van Lith, all in an effort to build a title-contending team around Angel Reese.

Off the court, Reese is on a parallel mission—pushing to bring her growing brand to new heights. While her signature shoe won’t arrive until 2026, Reebok continues to spotlight the rising star through key campaigns, including her latest project: a new collection built around the iconic Reebok Shaqnosis.

As one of Reebok’s most iconic heritage basketball sneakers, pairing the Shaqnosis with Angel Reese—the brand’s present and future face of hoops—feels like a natural fit. Reebok’s decision to spotlight the silhouette early in its latest retro run, right after the “Washed Black” edition, makes strategic sense.

Angel Reese and Reebok's partnership

The capsule centers around the Reebok x Angel Shaqnosis, a classic silhouette made famous by Shaquille O’Neal and reworked with soft pink suede and gold accents. Also featured is the Reebok x Angel Premier Road Plus VI, a nod to Angel’s Baltimore roots, updated with a blend of synthetic, textile, and suede materials. The collection wraps with the Reebok x Angel Club C Bulc, Angel’s personal favorite—a bold, chunky version of Reebok’s iconic lifestyle sneaker.

Reese’s version dives fully into the “Sunset Coral” and gold hues that define the entire capsule, with soft pink suede swirls accented by gilded outlines. This release nods to Reebok’s legacy while pushing forward, blending eras by placing Angel’s halo.

The SS25 Reebok x Angel Collection highlights Angel Reese’s blend of athleticism and style. It features a bold color scheme of ‘Coral Pink’ and ‘Gold Chrome,’ with sharp design elements like ‘Unapologetically Angel’ printed on the sockliners and a graphic tee that reads ‘Angel Aura.’

The collection finishes with a set of leopard-print apparel, blending pink and black across a track jacket, hoop pants, hoop shorts, bralette, bike shorts, hoodie, and graphic tee.

The full Angel Reese Reebok collection drops May 1. Pricing breaks down with the Shaqnosis at $150, the Premier Road Plus VI at $110, and the Club C at $100 for adults or $70 for kids.

Reebok first teamed up with Angel Reese in August 2024. “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing,” said the Chicago Sky forward. “This collection is for her to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.”