The Chicago Sky are fortunate to have Angel Reese on the team. Chicago is hard at work building the team around Reese, acquiring All-Star guard Ariel Atkins from Washington back in February. The Sky will be ready to push for a playoff berth once the 2025 WNBA season tips off later this summer. In the meantime, basketball fans can sit back and enjoy March Madness.

Sky forward Angel Reese extended a request to her fans on social media ahead of the Sweet 16.

“I need somebody make me a Sweet 16 shirt to wear for my brother game thursday! Thank yaaa,” Reese posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

Reese's little brother, Julian Reese, is a forward for the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland is set to play against Florida in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

Maryland barely beat Colorado State 72-71 to advance to the Sweet 16.

In that game, Julian Reese was one of Maryland's best players. Reese logged 15 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes played.

Sky's Angel Reese posts heartfelt message after Unrivaled's inaugural season

Angel Reese had an incredible offseason playing in the Unrivaled basketball league.

Reese posted a heartfelt message on social media after an eventful rookie campaign.

“For 10 weeks, I hung with some dawgs but also turned some “dawgs” into FOOD,” Reese posted on Instagram following the end of Unrivaled's first season.

Reese was voted as the league's first Defensive Player of the Year. Her team, Rose BC, also won the first ever Unrivaled title.

“Thank you @unrivaledbasketball for allowing me to be apart of history,” Reese continued. “I created bonds with women that I would have never thought but I really needed that will last a lifetime. I was able to grow, learn, make mistakes, build confidence, cry, laugh, smell my flowers, beat the odds & understand the value of what it’s like to be treated like a pro. This is the standard for what WE DESERVE. Even though it was an “inaugural season”, the expectations were through the roof & I’m proud to say I was apart of HISTORY. First Year UNRIVALED CHAMPIONS. BTA!! ROSE ON THESE H****”

Reese enjoyed plenty of success on the court with Unrivaled.

Sky fans are hopeful that Reese can carry some of that success over into the 2025 WNBA season.