As the Chicago Sky get ready for another highly anticipated faceoff with the Indiana Fever, fans have had their fingers crossed for positive news on center Kamilla Cardoso's status. Luckily, after skipping out on a practice during the week due to shoulder soreness, it seems the Brazilian national team star will suit up against the Fever.

Head coach Tyler Marsh gave an update to Chicago State of Mind Sports that the former No. 3 overall pick fully participated in practice on June 6 and will ultimately be a game-time decision. Later, it was reported that Cardoso wasn't listed on the Sky's injury report, further suggesting that she'll be clear to play.

With Cardoso in the lineup, Chicago will be back to the full lineup it's been running for the first six games of the campaign. Plus, she'll be returning just in time to play in the historic first-ever WNBA game at the United Center.

Cardoso has been a key member of the Sky's young core, averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 51.7% shooting from the field so far in the 2025 WNBA season. The 24-year-old put up a career-high 23 points on May 29 in the team's first win of the year over the Dallas Wings.