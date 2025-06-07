The Chicago Sky have a huge game coming up on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. With Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark at the forefront of their respective teams, the games between the Sky and Fever have essentially become must-see TV. These two teams have developed a sort of rivalry, but it appears that Clark will not suit up for their upcoming showdown. On the other hand, the Sky got a massive injury update on Kamilla Cardoso ahead of their big game against the Fever.

Kamilla Cardoso was not listed on the Sky’s injury report, as per Chris Kwiecinski of Fox 32 News. She will play against the Fever, giving the Sky a close to fully healthy lineup. The Sky have been without veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson who has yet to make her season debut as deals with a leg injury.

Cardoso has played in all six games for the Sky this season, but her status for Saturday’s game was briefly in question after she sat out practice this week with shoulder soreness. Saturday’s game against the Fever will be historic in that it will be the first ever WNBA game hosted at the United Center.

Having Cardoso in the lineup will be key for the Sky as they look to get a win against the Fever. She’s been playing just about 22 minutes per game this season and taking around nine shots attempts per game. Cardoso’s been averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Sky have one of the most formidable frontlines in the league with Cardoso alongside Reese, but so far the early results of the pairing have been mixed. The Sky are currently 2-4, but they have won back-to-back games as they prepare to host the Fever.