The WNBA trade deadline is still over a month away, but the Chicago Sky have already made a significant move by sending veteran guard Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. The transaction on Wednesday was not just a routine shuffle but what could be a strategic maneuver that could have huge implications for both teams' trajectories this season.

Chicago Sky: A questionable gamble

Grade: D

For the Sky, trading Mabrey, 27, marks a pivotal moment in their rebuilding phase. The Sky are clearly aiming to build a team for the future. However, this trade raises several eyebrows, primarily due to what the Sky received in return and what they gave up. Mabrey was originally drafted 19th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019. This was her second season with Chicago.

Mabrey has been averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 23 games this season, according to ESPN. Despite her inconsistent performance at times, her 34.4% shooting from beyond the arc was a critical asset for a team that struggles with three-point shooting. The Sky are currently dead last in the WNBA for three-pointers made per game (4.5, according to Meghan L. Hall of For the Win by USA Today. Losing Mabrey without adequately addressing this shortfall seems like a risky decision.

In exchange for Mabrey, the Sky received guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-round draft pick and the rights to swap a 2026 first-round pick. Connecticut also received Chicago’s 2025 second-round pick in the trade.

While the draft picks could potentially benefit the Sky in the long run, the immediate impact of Banham and Jefferson is questionable. Banham is averaging 4.9 points per game this season, and although she set a WNBA record for most three-pointers made off the bench recently – eight on July 14 – her overall contribution has been limited. Jefferson, on the other hand, has been plagued by knee injuries and is averaging just 2.1 points across nine games this season. Last season with the Phoenix Mercury she averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 assists

Moreover, the Sky gave up a lot to acquire Mabrey last season, including their first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. This trade feels like a heavy loss, considering the investment made in Mabrey and the current return. Additionally, the trade brings up questions about the future of Dana Evans, who was benched after just 12 games as a starter (h/t Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times). With Mabrey gone, will Evans see an expanded role?

Overall, this trade seems like a step back for the Sky, who are currently in eighth place with a 10-14 record. Given their need for immediate offensive firepower and the uncertain impact of the new additions, the Sky earn a grade of D for this trade.

Connecticut Sun: A strategic boost

Grade: A-

In contrast, the Connecticut Sun appear to have made a savvy move by acquiring Mabrey. The Sun are currently second in the WNBA standings with an 18-6 record, 2.5 games behind the New York Liberty. The Mabrey trade addresses their immediate need for offensive firepower, especially from beyond the arc, where they have been lacking.

Mabrey’s addition to the Sun’s roster provides a proven threat from three-point range. The Sun have been averaging just 17.7 three-point attempts per game, and Mabrey’s presence is expected to enhance their perimeter shooting significantly, filling a critical gap.

The trade also strengthens the Sun’s depth, allowing them to better compete against top teams like New York and the Las Vegas Aces. With Mabrey in the lineup, players like DeWanna Bonner, Ty Harris and DiJonai Carrington can continue their strong performances, creating a more balanced and formidable offensive unit.

Additionally, Mabrey's arrival could be the boost the Sun finally need to overcome their kryptonite, the Liberty. Despite their strong season, the Sun have struggled against the Liberty, who have defeated them three times this season. With Mabrey, the Sun have a better chance to not only compete with the Liberty but also to potentially overtake them and secure the top spot in the standings.

This trade could be the key to propelling the Sun to their first WNBA title, a goal that has eluded them for years. And history seems to be on their side. The last time there was a midseason trade this big was in 2015, also involving the Sky, when the team traded Sylvia Fowles to the Minnesota Lynx as part of a three-team deal, according to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. Fowles immediately made an impact by helping the Lynx secure the championship title.

Given their position as title contenders and the immediate boost Mabrey provides, the Connecticut Sun earn a grade of A- for this trade.

How will the Marina Mabrey trade affect the rest of the season?

The trade highlights two contrasting strategies: the Sky’s long-term rebuilding versus the Sun’s immediate title contention. While the Sky’s decision might pay off in the future with valuable draft picks, the Sun have clearly positioned themselves as stronger contenders for the 2024 WNBA championship. Only time will tell how these moves will ultimately pan out, but for now, the Sun appear to be the clear winners of this trade.