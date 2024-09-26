The Connecticut Sun completed their sweep of the Indiana Fever with a 87-81 win in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. Despite unanimous Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark‘s impressive season, her team could not overcome the Sun, who advance to face the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals. After the game, the media caught up to Sun guard Marina Mabrey and asked about a hilarious story about her blocking an eight-year-old kid's shot in rec league.

“I just will never forget it because it [felt] like who I was,” Mabrey told sports journalist Holly Rowe, as posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Basically she had never scored, like a basket, and I don't really remember all the details, but she was like coming in for the shot, and like I just swatted it. And they're like, ‘You can't do that,' and they took me out the court. ‘You can't block her.' I was like, ‘I'm not letting her score on me, like get somebody else to do it.'”

Sun vs. Fever, WNBA Playoffs Game 2

After the story, Rowe said, “No participation baskets!” while the Sun guard said, “That didn't age well, but still.” Though Mabrey did add, jokingly, “No, it's not a trophy for effort!” before walking back inside the locker room.

Despite playing all 40 minutes of Game 2 and putting up 25 points and nine assists, Clark failed to keep the Fever's season alive for a deciding Game 3. The Sun had led by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but the Fever made a final push to tie the game with two minutes left.

However, the veteran team showed playoff poise and composure as they rallied behind Alyssa Thomas' 19 points and 13 assists to retake the lead and seal the game for good.

Still, Clark's fans shouldn't get too upset at the loss, since all elite players take bumps on their way to success. Michael Jordan kept losing to Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas until he won in 1991. Likewise, Magic Johnson was the only rookie in recent history to lead a team to an NBA title as a rookie.

Despite the loss, Clark matched Magic Johnson after putting up 25-6-9 in a playoff game, becoming the first rookie to put up a 25-point, five-rebound, and five-assist playoff game since Magic in 1980.

Like Air Jordan, Clark also became the first player in WNBA history to average 18 points, five rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks over the course of a playoff series.

A sweep isn't the end of the road for the Fever. Look for them to come back better next season. In the meantime, with Dijonai Carrington and Marina Mabrey, the Sun continue their quest to win their first championship even after four WNBA Finals appearances.