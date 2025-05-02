The Dallas Wings will start their preseason against the Las Vegas Aces, and they'll be playing in familiar territory for Arike Ogunbowale. The game will be played at Notre Dame, which is where Ogunbowale hit the iconic game-winning shot over UConn in the 2018 Final Four. She hasn't forgot, and she's also reminded her rookie, Paige Bueckers, who played for UConn, but wasn't on the team at that time.

Welcome to the W! Arike Ogunbowale trolling Paige Bueckers on her IG story is top tier. Arike hit the game winning buzzer over UConn in the 2018 Final Four although Bueckers wasn't a Husky 😂 The Aces and Wings will play their first preseason game tonight at Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/vlJWNiI2RV — Sara Jane Gamelli (@SaraJGamelli) May 2, 2025

Before hitting the court, Ogunbowale was asked about returning to Notre Dame.

“I'm really excited,” Ogunbowale said via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. “Obviously haven't played there since my last game, senior year, so just super excited to see, you know, old fans and my coaches.”

Ogunbowale is known for hitting big shots throughout her career, and Bueckers has also done some amazing things in her collegiate career. So far through training camp, it seems like the pairing of Ogunbowale and Bueckers will work out, and the two are ready to hit the floor and start winning games.

Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers ready to form strong duo

Everyone knows that the pairing of Ogunbowale and Bueckers can be something special, and the two players themselves think the same thing.

“She's one of the best college players to come out of college,” Ogunbowale said about Bueckers. “Obviously the best in this draft. You know, a great number one pick. I'm so glad that Dallas was able to get her. She's an amazing player. She's already really mature so she's gonna come in and make a big impact.

“We can be really dangerous. Obviously it looks good on paper. We got to put it together, but I know we will so I'm excited for it.”

Both players can score at will, and it will be hard to slow them down when they're both on the court. They also have some teammates surrounding them who will be a big part of their success this season, and there's a good chance they can surprise some people.

Bueckers is still a rookie, so there shouldn't be a lot of pressure on her, and she'll be able to learn from players such as Ogunbowale, who have been in the league for some time.