ARLINGTON, TX — It is no secret that the Dallas Wings have endured a difficult start to the 2025 WNBA season. In fact, Dallas' 1-9 record is the worst mark in the league. Even with the news that Paige Bueckers is expected to return Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury, the Wings still have plenty of work to do. Dallas has a talented roster, though, so how good can the Wings be if the players can develop chemistry and learn how to play alongside one another?

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes addressed the question while speaking to reporters after practice on Tuesday.

“I think we're right there,” Koclanes said. “We can compete. We've been competing in lots of stretches, we just haven't been able to put 40 minutes together. But I think as the season continues and our roles and the clarity comes with how we play with one another, which is happening, everyone is just gonna get more comfortable and more confident in being who they are and knowing what they can do and how that can impact our team in a positive way.

“So no ceilings. Not gonna put any ceilings on where we can get… It has to start small. That process is happening. I know we haven't seen it yet on the floor but change is happening. And I promise we will stick with it and we will be consistent… It will eventually show up on the floor.”

As mentioned, Bueckers is set to return soon. However, the Wings also received a devastating update on Tuesday. Backup guard Tyasha Harris underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Harris had a successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, but she will certainly be missed throughout the remainder of the '25 campaign.

Nevertheless, the Wings will move forward. While speaking to reporters, Bueckers explained what she learned about the team during her four-game absence.

“Just a lot of stuff that happens in the game we can control,” Bueckers said of the Wings. “And sometimes I feel like we’re our biggest opponent in terms of stuff that we can do to contribute to winning. So coming back, having that perspective on how we can change things. It’s just little things that we can clean up, specifically like turnovers and transition defense are a few things… Just looking how much internally we’re hurting ourselves so it’s definitely stuff that’s fixable.”

The Wings will try to earn their second victory of the season on Wednesday in Phoenix against the Mercury.