The Dallas Wings have dealt with injury trouble throughout the 2025 WNBA season. Li Yueru (left knee), Tyasha Harris (left knee) and JJ Quinerly (left knee) are all out for the remainder of the '25 campaign while Arike Ogunbowale (right knee) does not have a timeline for a return. Additionally, Paige Bueckers was a late scratch before Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun due to an illness. During the game, Luisa Geiselsoder suffered a right shoulder injury, the Wings announced.

The announcement was made during the game, as it said Geiselsoder will not return to the contest. Later in the game, Aziaha James exited with an apparent injury. An update has yet to be revealed on her status, however.

Dallas can't seem to catch a break when it comes to injury concerns at the moment. The severity of Geiselsoder's injury has yet to be revealed, but the Wings are desperately hoping for good news. James appeared to suffer a leg concern, but her injury has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Sun ultimately earned a 101-95 win. James led Dallas with 22 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen added 18 points and seven rebounds. Maddy Siegrist contributed 15 points as well.

Both Dallas and Connecticut entered the game with nine wins. The Wings fell to 9-30 with the loss, while the Sun improved to 10-28 as a result of their victory in Arlington.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luisa Geiselsoder and Aziaha James' injury statuses as they are made available.