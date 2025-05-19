The Dallas Wings will play the Seattle Storm in their second game of the 2025 WNBA season on Monday night. On Sunday, German center Luisa Geiselsoder reported to the Wings after finishing an overseas basketball commitment. However, her initial status for Monday's game was uncertain, and she ended up being listed as probable on Sunday evening. On Monday, though, the Wings provided a big update, officially listing Geiselsoder as available for the matchup against the Storm.

The Wings' frontcourt struggled against Napheesa Collier and the Lynx in their 99-84 defeat on Friday night. Geiselsoder will not necessarily solve all of the concerns, but she will provide the frontcourt with a much-needed boost.

The Wings will likely limit Geiselsoder since she just reported to the team on Sunday. In fact, Geiselsoder is not guaranteed to play on Monday despite being listed as available. She could receive minutes — but Chris Koclanes' plan remains to be seen.

Either way, Geiselsoder will make an impact at some point down the road even if it is not on Monday. She was playing basketball overseas so she is ready to take the court when called upon. For Geiselsoder, everything now comes down to learning Dallas' strategy and finding chemistry with her teammates.

The Wings and their almost completely new roster (only three players returned from the 2024 squad) are looking to earn their first victory of the season on Monday night. The Storm are also 0-1, so the clash between these teams is an important one. Seattle was defeated in their season opener against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, losing by a final score of 81-59.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Luisa Geiselsoder ends up making her debut against the Storm. Fans can find out once the game begins at 8 PM EST on Monday night in Arlington, TX.