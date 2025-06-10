DiJonai Carrington had a lighthearted response to Paige Bueckers’ playful antics during a joint media appearance Tuesday as the Dallas Wings prepared for their game against the Phoenix Mercury.

The interaction was shared by Winsidr's Melissa Triebwasser on X, formerly Twitter, showing Carrington playfully covering her face while Bueckers leaned in during the media session.

I showed DiJonai the picture. Her response: "Yeah. She's bothersome." 🤣 — Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) June 10, 2025

“I showed DiJonai the picture. Her response: ‘Yeah. She’s bothersome,’” Triebwasser posted.

A brief video clip posted by Triebwasser showed Bueckers teasingly asking, “miss me?” to which Carrington replied, “yes, actually,” and Bueckers responded, “I know.”

Paige: “miss me?”

DiJonai: “yes, actually.”

Paige: "miss me?"

DiJonai: "yes, actually."

Paige: "I know 🤣." pic.twitter.com/CERw8aI6um — Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) June 10, 2025

Wings in search of second win this season against Phoenix

The Wings enter their game against the Mercury with a 1-9 overall record. Head coach Chris Koclanes confirmed on Tuesday that Bueckers, who had missed four games due to concussion protocol and illness, would return to the lineup without any minutes restriction.

“She’s been working behind the scenes so she’s good to go and we will be all set for tomorrow,” Koclanes said, as reported by Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Bueckers expressed her enthusiasm to rejoin the team during Tuesday's media conference.

There’s nowhere I’d rather be. Battled some stuff, glad to be back. Excited to keep building, get back on the court,” she said.

She also shared that the short break gave her an opportunity to rest and reset.

“There's no better medicine than rest,” said Bueckers. “So getting sick wasn't ideal, but just to give your body a little bit of a break… The turnaround was fast from the college season to here… I never want to miss games but you try to look at the positives of everything that happened to you. So to be able to get a little bit of down time, I think it did wonders for my body.”

Bueckers said that while sidelined, she observed key areas for improvement, specifically turnovers and transition defense.

“Just looking how much internally we’re hurting ourselves so it’s definitely stuff that’s fixable,” she said.

The Wings are set to face the Mercury at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday in Phoenix.