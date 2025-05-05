ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings acquired NaLyssa Smith from the Indiana Fever this past offseason. Smith could impact the Wings in a pivotal manner. However, what will Smith's role be in Dallas?

There's a chance that she could start at the four with Teaira McCowan as the starting center. If Smith ends up starting at the five in a small-ball lineup, though, is that something she is prepared for?

“Of course,” Smith told reporters after practice on Monday. “Any position that they put me in, I’m gonna embrace my role and try to do it to the best of my ability. Scoring from the block is kind of what I do, so I think it wouldn’t be that bad of an adjustment.”

Smith is willing to play “any position” necessary to help the Wings. Her versatility could prove to be of the utmost importance in 2025.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes is willing to explore different lineups and make adjustments when needed.

“We’re going to explore lots of different ways to play,” Koclanes said on Monday. “There’s something about a rhythm that players like understanding if they’re starting, around what time in the game they’re coming in. So there’s a balance, right? Giving them some predictability, but also as a staff having some sort of flexibility to respond to what’s happening in the game and throw different combinations at them.”

Koclanes has different options. Maddy Siegrist is another player who could start alongside Smith at the four in a small-ball lineup. Dallas only has one preseason game remaining, so there won't be many opportunities for the Wings to test different lineups in games before the regular season.

As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few different starting lineups early in the '25 campaign. With that being said, Koclanes made it clear that he understands how pivotal players' routines are. He wants them to be able to know their roles on the roster, so a set lineup could emerge sooner rather than later.

Either way, NaLyssa Smith is prepared to help the team.