Who knew that a Paige Bueckers post about her favorite drink on X, formerly Twitter, would turn into a viral moment? Bueckers posted a message about her love of the “Shirley Temple” drink on the social media application in July of 2024, something that caught Gatorade's attention.

“I know a Shirley Temple hate to see me coming,” Bueckers wrote in a post that now has 2.1 million views.

Earlier this summer, Gatorade surprised Bueckers with a limited edition Shirley Temple flavor following a Dallas Wings' game.

Paige Bueckers holding a Gatorade with her face on it. Myisha Hines-Allen asked about it and Bueckers showed it to her with a shy but excited smile on her face. Paige then turned it around and showed all of us reporters. Cool moment. Good vibes after a good win.#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/zZW40OERrr — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This is a limited edition Gatorade flavor,” Bueckers told reporters with a big smile on her face in June. “Shirley Temple, it's like my favorite drink of all-time so they put it in a Gatorade flavor. So, pretty fire.”

The flavor was created exclusively for Bueckers, but many fans have requested to try the flavor since. Gatorade has heard the noise and they recently announced a Paige Bueckers inspired sweepstakes as a result.

Gatorade previously surprised Wings rookie Paige Bueckers with a Shirley Temple flavor specifically for her. However, Gatorade tells ClutchPoints that it is giving fans an opportunity to try the rare flavor. Fans have until September 7 to score a limited batch of Shirley Temple… pic.twitter.com/YlltbSw4NQ — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 4, 2025

Gatorade is giving fans the opportunity to try the rare flavor via a social media giveaway. To enter for a chance to win, all fans need to do is comment the three emojis written in the X post above as well as “#ShirleyTempleSweepstakes” on Gatorade's Instagram and/or TikTok posts.

The winners of the sweepstakes will be chosen at random. The contest will close on September 7, so fans will need to act fast if they hope to enter for a chance to win.

Perhaps Bueckers will also request another batch of the limited flavor. Receiving the drink clearly meant a lot to her in June. Gatorade certainly has Paige Bueckers's back, as there are not many athletes who have received their own Gatorade flavor.