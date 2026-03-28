Jose Fernandez has finally completed the building of his coaching staff as he approaches the first year as the Dallas Wings' head coach.

Fernandez is embracing a new chapter of his coaching career, taking it to the professional level. He departed from the USF Bulls after 25 seasons from 2000 to 2025, gifting them plenty of tournament appearances in the NIT and March Madness.

His incredible success at a consistent level prompted the Wings to hire him and lead their new direction as a franchise. With Paige Bueckers shining as the face of the organization, Fernandez must look to maximize her skillset and the rest of the roster construction.

Which has the coaching staff come into play. Fernandez completed the formation of the Wings' new coaching staff as he landed Camille Smith, David Adkins, Mike Neighbors, and Empress Davenport as his assistant coaches, per insider Alexa Philippou.

“Camille Smith, David Adkins, Mike Neighbors & Empress Davenport will serve as assistant coaches in Fernandez's first year at the helm as the Wings look to build around Paige Bueckers & the 2026 No. 1 pick,” Philippou wrote.

What's next for Jose Fernandez, Wings amid staff hirings

That side of the Wings' roster is officially complete as Jose Fernandez looks forward to the development of the team's roster.

Despite having the remarkable young talent in Paige Bueckers, the Wings were unable to compete with the rest of the league. They finished with a 10-34 record throughout the 2025 campaign, which had them be at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Despite the team's poor results, Bueckers was a major bright spot. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game throughout 36 appearances. She shot 47.7% from the field, including 33.1% from beyond the arc, and 88.8% from the free-throw line. Her efforts allowed her to earn WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, presenting a promising future for her career and the Wings' long-term success.