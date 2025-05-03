May 3, 2025 at 1:52 PM ET

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers looks forward to being “quarterback” in her first season. Her adjustment to the team has been relatively smooth, and she has already formed relationships with notable teammates, especially Arike Ogunbowale.

Bueckers hinted briefly at their relationship after the Wings exhibition against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, per Clutchpoints. She confirmed that she and Ogunbowale talked frequently but didn't give any specific details on what exactly.

Paige Bueckers when asked about her discussions with Wings teammate Arike Ogunbowale: "We talk a lot." Reporter: "Anything in particular?" "No, we talk about a lot of things."

The Aces won the game 112-87 at the University of Notre Dame. Bueckers scored 10 points in her WNBA debut. Ogunbowale came away with 5 points in her return to her alma mater.

There are expectations for Bueckers to practically contribute right from the jump. The Wings saw an expected increase in ticket sales following Bueckers's selection as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.

There is good reason to expect Bueckers and Ogunbowale to carry the Wings during a season of heightened visibility for the franchise.

The Wings budding dynamic duo

Looking ahead, the Wings will be judged partly on how effectively Bueckers and Ogunbowale work together in the backcourt. Bueckers will handle the on-ball opportunities, whereas Ogunbowale will focus on playing off-ball.

The highly touted rookie will be counted on to facilitate the offense. The established veteran will look to create opportunities for her and others to score.

Both are compelling players who left indelible impressions at their respective colleges. Bueckers just led UConn to its 12th NCAA championship over South Carolina.

In addition, she became the fastest player in program history to score 2,000 points.

Ogunbowale led Notre Dame to the 2018 NCAA championship and hit the buzzer-beater to win the game over Mississippi State.

After one preseason game, both showcased solid chemistry. As the Wings look to rebuild from the bottom up, Bueckers and Ogunbowale are laying down a seamless foundation.