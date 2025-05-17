May 16, 2025 at 10:59 PM ET

There is something unique about the relationship between father and daughter. For Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, who made her WNBA debut in front of her hometown, her father's eyes welled up with pride.

During a courtside interview, Bob Bueckers got choked up seeing his daughter play professional basketball. She did so against the Minnesota Lynx, the team she grew up watching in Minnesota.

Bueckers was prepared before her hometown and was a considerable presence. She finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds. Bueckers' first basket came as a putback off an offensive rebound.

Even though the Wings lost 99-84, Bueckers' professional journey has just begun. Bueckers is seeking to live up to the hype of being the No.1 pick in the WNBA Draft in April.

Her presence in Dallas is catapulting the Wings to unprecedented heights. The franchise wants to anoint her the franchise player in the long term.

In terms of her relationship with her father, they have the ultimate father/daughter bond.

Paige Bueckers' dad is her biggest fan .

Bob is a fixture in his daughter's life and career. In her early years, he coached Paige until she was in 7th grade. Since then, he has remained a constant presence at her games.

Bob is divorced from Paige's mother, Amy. Nevertheless, they maintain a close relationship and support Paige. It is also well known that Bob sends Paige text messages before the start of each of her games.

He always sends a four-word message reading, “Be you, be great.” Bob and Paige share the same values regarding social justice and equality. Paige speaks on matters of race and gender in sports.

In 2021, Bueckers gave a speech acknowledging the accomplishments black women in basketball at the ESPY's.

It is safe to say that Bob will continue to be at Paige's games this year and beyond.