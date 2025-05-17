This year's offseason was a rough one for the Dallas Wings. They moved Satou Sabally, who was fighting with the Wings organization. Her exit left Arike Ogunbowale alone as the team's lone scorer. However, everything changed when the WNBA held its draft lottery. Dallas secured the No. 1 selection and selected UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers.

Fans were excited for Bueckers to make her WNBA debut since she joined the Wings. The 23-year-old Dallas guard said that the professional game is way different than what she is used to after one of her preseason games. It appears that the game is already slowing down for her, evidenced by her first bucket as a professional.

Less than a minute into the game, Bueckers scored the first points of Dallas' season after she rebounded her own miss and scored in the paint. Her basket was the first points of the game between the Wings and the Minnesota Lynx. The toughness she has displayed so early in her career is part of the reason why she has fans so excited about her.

PAIGE BUCKETS 🗣️ Bueckers scores her first official WNBA points off her own miss!pic.twitter.com/UCYr8Jhyaf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bueckers' arrival into the WNBA has been years in the making, and she has yet to disappoint. However, her opening matchup against Napheesa Collier is a wake-up call for her as her rookie season begins. Collier finished second in MVP voting in 2024. She also won her third Defensive Player of the Year award with the Lynx.

The Lynx's leader checked Ogunbowale for most of the first half, but Buckers fought for every basket she scored.

For a franchise trying to improve their reputation, the 6-foot guard is a perfect fit. She will learn from one of the league's best scorers in Ogunbowale and is the leader of the team's new era.

If Bueckers' career is anything like her first basket, Dallas is in great hands moving forward. The only question is how quickly she can adjust fully to the WNBA and help lead the Wings into the playoffs like Caitlin Clark did in her rookie season.